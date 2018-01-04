Justice Department Reopens Hillary Clinton Email Investigation After Trump Tweets

The Justice Department has reopened its investigation into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state. A source close to Attorney General Jeff Sessions told The Daily Beast that DOJ officials are investigating how Clinton and her aides handled classified material at the State Department; including the total amount of documents and which federal investigators knew who managed the information.

The source also alleged that officials are investigating immunity agreements Clinton and her aides—including former top aide Huma Abedin—may have made. It remains open to interpretation whether the DOJ is acting in accordance with President Donald Trump’s recent decision to revisit the Clinton email scandal.

On December 2, the president tweeted: “Many people in our Country are asking what the ‘Justice’ Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and ‘acid washed’ 33,000 Emails? No justice!”

“I think that even that is extremely dangerous, and that the Justice Department should not be opening itself up to the perception that it is bending to political pressures from the White House,” Brian Fallon, a former spokesperson for the Justice Department and Clinton’s presidential campaign, told the outlet. “The Justice Department is supposed to operate independently of the White House, and even if this is just a perfunctory step that they’re taking to try to appease the president, that in and of itself is an abuse of the DOJ authority.”

But many conservative organizations independent of the president have pressed for information about Clinton’s emails. Just last week, conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch successfully sued the State Department, releasing emails that confirmed classified information was on the computer of Abedin’s ex-husband Anthony Weiner.

The FBI previously investigated Clinton twice for her use of the email server, with one of the cases being reopened by former FBI Director James Comey just days before the 2016 presidential election. The findings from a separate Justice Department probe into the FBI’s handling of the email scandal will be released this spring.