Kate Winslet Opens Up About ‘Poor Decisions’ and ‘Bitter Regrets’ from Her Career

Kate Winslet refrained from calling out anyone specifically when she expressed “bitter regrets” about working with certain “men of power” in the industry, but perhaps we can connect the dots for ourselves after the Oscar winner recently starred in Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel and previously won an Academy Award for the Harvey Weinstein-produced The Reader.

While accepting an award at the London Critics’ Circle film awards on Sunday, Winslet opened up about what she described as “poor decisions” when it comes to collaborating with “individuals with whom I wish I had not.”

“There are directors, producers and men of power who have for decades been awarded and applauded for their highly regarded work by both this industry and moviegoers alike,” Winslet said, according to the Telegraph. “As women around the world and from all walks of life marched last weekend, once again joining together to speak out about harassment, exploitation and abuse, I realized that I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening, and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not.”

She added: “It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime. While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgment, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening.”

You can see her full comments in the videos below:

In September, Winslet told The New York Times, “I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.”

Allen was first investigated for alleged abuse of his daughter Dylan Farrow back in 1992, though no charges were ever filed. Farrow has maintained her story, speaking to Gayle King on CBS This Morning earlier this month and penning two separate op-eds on the matter for The New York Times (in 2014) and the Los Angeles Times. In the latter, Farrow pinpointed Winslet, Blake Lively and Greta Gerwig for working with Allen. Gerwig, who wrote and directed this year’s Best Picture contender Lady Bird, has since said she will not work with him again.

The #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns sweeping through Hollywood have shone a spotlight on the rampant sexual misconduct coursing through the industry and the imbalance of power between men and women.