Meet Lady Amelia Windsor, the Most Beautiful Member of the Royal Family

By
At the Sonia Rykiel show during Paris Fashion Week.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor debuted at the 2013 Debutantes Ball in Paris.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Lady Amelia attending the 90th birthday celebrations for Queen Elizabeth.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
The model attending the Christian Dior show in Paris.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior
Advertisement
Walking the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana secret show during Milan Fashion Week.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Sitting frow with Lady Kitty Spencer at the Dior Cruise Collection show.
Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Dior
Like any good model, she's a fan of the selfie.
Instagram
Advertisement
Snapped at The Louvre.
Instagram
Definitely not a Queen Elizabeth-approved outfit.
Instagram
At the Jardin des Tuileries.
Instagram
Advertisement
Lady Amelia loves festival season.
Instagram
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Now that Prince Harry is tying the knot and has officially stopped partying (at least for now), the hunt is on for the next wild royal. Enter Lady Amelia Windsor, who’s 36th in line to the throne, and most certainly in the running for the title of Royal Party Girl. The model has quite the Instagram presence, where she’s amassed 24,000 followers for her snaps of Paris and views from the front row of fashion week.

After a previous picture of her smoking in a bathtub surfaced (Queen Elizabeth would most definitely not approve), her rogue social media account went on lockdown, but her Instagram is open to the public, yet again. Now, Amelia shares plenty of shots of her inspiration Rihanna, music festivals (she’s a Glasto regular) and artsy selfies. Her follower count certainly benefitted from that one time Tatler named her “the most beautiful member of the royal family.”

After debuting in Paris at the Crillon Ball (unfortunately before Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillipe, or else the pair certainly would have been best friends), Amelia has kept a low-profile, save for a recent appearance at Queen Elizabeth’s pre-Christmas luncheon. But the University of Edinburgh student is signed to Storm, the modeling agency that gave us Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne, so she’s certainly on her way to becoming a household name.

Scroll through to see behind-the-scenes of Lady Amelia’s life, from photos of Glastonbury to her modeling shots.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page