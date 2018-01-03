The Bulgari Hotel Is Home to London’s Most Luxurious Pool









Going for a swim might not be the most obvious respite from the bitter winter cold as a warm cocktail or a hearty meal might be, but it’s just as effective. And for one of the most sumptuous afternoons spent luxuriating in the warm water of a private pool, there’s no place better than London’s Bulgari Hotel.

Located on one of the two spa levels of the posh Knightsbridge hotel, this stunning pool is tucked away behind an impressive fitness room and accessed via a sleek locker room. The walls are lined with sandblasted Vincenza stone while the actual pool is covered in shimmering green and gold mosaic tiles. Eleven white cabanas surround the 25-meter pool, each of which is equipped with plush towels and a call button from which you can summon a server for poolside snacks.

But perhaps the most Instagram-friendly part of the entire experience is the Vitality Pool. Tucked into a corner that is entirely covered in gold leaf glass mosaic tiles, this warm pool is equipped with a variety of submerged seats fashioned out of metal poles—from a lounger to a club chair. Each seat is strategically placed so one can take in a view of the waterfall while being gently massaged by the stream from a nearby jet.

After a dip, you can experience your choice of steam rooms, ice fountains and cooling showers, each of which has been decked out in more of that green onyx or pure white marble.

Keep in mind, the Bulgari pool is not a space for rambunctious parties, but instead offers the hushed ambiance we’re all trying to achieve following the Christmas bustle. The pool is open to Bulgari Hotel guests and visitors to the spa, but a day pass can be purchased for a leisurely afternoon of laps. Perhaps you should gift yourself a 60-minute massage or a Georgia Louise facial, too? After all that hard work in 2017, you deserve it.