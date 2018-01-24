21 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Ultimate Jet Setter

By
It is possible to buy a romantic gift for the traveler in your life.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Eberjey Pink Gisele Pajamas, $120, Eberjey.com.
Eberjey
Smythson Panama Passport Cover, $215, Smythson.com.
Courtesy Smythson
Frank Clegg Alligator Aiden Duffel, $12,500, Frankclegg.com.
Courtesy Frank Clegg
Bang & Olufsen Headphones, $499, Beoplay.com.
Courtesy Bang and Olufsen
StreamLine Luggage Correspondant Suitcase, $755, Streamlineluggage.com.
Courtesy StreamLine Luggage
Diptyque Eau Rose Roll-on, $55, Diptyque.com.
Courtesy Diptyque Paris
Naadam Cashmere Pants, $125, Naadam.com.
Courtesy Naadam
Loro Piana Melville Cashmere Throw, $2,650, Barneys.com.
Barneys
Rimowa Salsa Deluxe, $750, Bloomingdales.com.
Courtesy Rimowa
Louis Vuitton Monogram Shawl Scarf, $590, Louisvuitton.com.
Louis Vuitton
Restoration Hardware Cashmere Slippers, $99, Restorationhardware.com.
Courtesy Restoration Hardware
Atelier Cologne Valentine's Duo, $150 to $210, Ateliercologne.com.
Courtesy Atelier Cologne
Parachute Cashmere Travel Kit, $169, Parachute.com.
Courtesy Parachute
Jo Malone London Hand Cream Trio, $60, Jomalone.com.
Courtesy Jo Malone London
Labyrinth Satin Robe, $170, Bergdorfgoodman.com.
Bergdorf Goodman
Harrys of London Fur Technogel Travel Pillow, $2,395, Harrysoflondon.com.
Courtesy Harrys of London
Pinrose Travel Set, $24, Pinrose.com.
Courtesy Pinrose
Santiago Gonzalez Crocodile Backpack, $5,550, Bergdorfgoodman.com.
Bergdorf Goodman
Alicia Adams Alpaca Scarf, $119, Restorationhardware.com.
Courtesy RH Alicia Adams
Matter & Home Space Clearing Spray, $37, Matterandhome.com.
Courtesy Matter & Home
Graphic Image French Goatskin Leather Luggage Tag, $35, Graphicimage.com.
Graphic Image
Shopping for the ultimate jet-setter isn’t an easy task, but rather than sending over the requisite bouquet of red roses, buy a present that the true traveler will actually enjoy—and, even better, use.

For those who always seem to be frolicking from one envy-inducing locale to another, it’s crucial to make sure the journey as seamless as possible and to make a foreign place feel just as cozy as home. So for Valentine’s Day splurge on a gift your jet-setting partner will truly love. From cashmere pants, super luxurious passport cases, a cozy cashmere scarf that can double as a blanket, TSA-friendly perfumes and luggage they’ll have for a lifetime, see our top picks for what to buy the luxury-loving glove trotter on February 14.

