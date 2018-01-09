Montreal Canadiens Star Shea Weber Is Finally Selling His Nashville Home

By
Former Nashville Predators star Shea Weber listed his Tennessee home for sale. Click through to see inside.
Zeitlin & Co. Realtors
He's asking $1.85 million for the home.
Zeitlin & Co. Realtors
He bought the house in 2009.
Zeitlin & Co. Realtors
Weber is now playing for the Montreal Canadiens.
Zeitlin & Co. Realtors
Advertisement
There's a stone-framed fireplace.
Zeitlin & Co. Realtors
Five sets of French doors lead to the backyard.
Zeitlin & Co. Realtors
It's comprised of five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Zeitlin & Co. Realtors
Advertisement
The home clocks in at 7,387 square feet.
Zeitlin & Co. Realtors
There's room for a pool in the backyard.
Zeitlin & Co. Realtors
Slideshow | List
- / 9

It’s been over a year since Shea Weber was traded from the Nashville Predators to the Montreal Canadiens and the NHL star is finally ready to part ways with his Tennessee home.

Weber bought the two-story brick home for $1.05 million in 2009, during his 11-season tenure with the Predators. He held onto the house even after his surprising trade to Montreal in June 2016, but it’s now on the market, with a $1.85 million price tag attached.

Shea Weber is finally getting around to selling his Nashville house. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode features ceilings that reach over 10 feet, as well as five sets of French doors throughout. There’s a private rear yard that the listing, held by Jay Lowenthal of Zeitlin & Co. Realtors, notes has room for a pool but doesn’t have one just yet. There is, however, already a hot tub.

The main level of the home, which features an exercise room with a shower, is finished withplantation shutters and refinished hardwood floors. In addition, there’s a wet bar and a fireplace.

The 7,387-square-foot home is situated on 0.98 acres, and from the listing photos, is pretty much entirely empty, with the exception of quite a few flat screens still on the walls—the listing assures interested parties that the seven wall-mounted television sets are included in the purchase price, perhaps to make sure you can catch all of the Montreal Canadiens hockey games.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page