Inside Nikki Haley’s Complicated Balancing Act with Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have a complicated relationship.

When Trump called for “a total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the country on the campaign trail, Haley castigated the proposal as “absolutely un-American” and “unconstitutional.” During the Republican rebuttal to Obama’s final State of the Union, the former governor alluded to Trump’s rhetoric as “the siren call of the angriest voices.”

“The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley” Trump shot back over Twitter.

Haley was even suspected to run against Trump as a female alternative to Hillary Clinton. But after besting Haley’s preferred candidate, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) by 10 points, the candidate courted a reluctant endorsement in time for the 2016 Republican National Convention in Ohio. A week after the election, Haley flew to New York to meet with the president-elect, and was later offered the role of U.N. ambassador by transition officials.

“This has felt like a big crash course, but I love it,” Haley told Politico on Thursday. “I am a fast learner and especially when it’s something I love, I soak it all in.”