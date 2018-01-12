NJ Politics Digest: Lawmakers to Review Sexual Misconduct Policies

Top Democratic lawmakers plan to review the state Legislature’s sexual misconduct policies amid a wave of sexual harassment scandals sweeping the nation.

Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin told the Associated Press that they want to update the nearly decade-old policy by requiring training. A 50-state review by the AP found that roughly a third of legislative chambers don’t require lawmakers to receive training about what constitutes sexual harassment and how to report it.

Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill that would award up to $5 billion in tax credits to Amazon if the web giant brings its second headquarters to New Jersey. The city of Newark is willing to kick in an additional $2 billion tax break if Amazon comes to town.

And Governor-elect Phil Murphy revealed his communications team Thursday. He’s making a “major personnel announcement” today at the Barack Obama Elementary School in Asbury Park.

Treasury Paid BOA $34M to Shift Lottery to State Employee Pension Fund

Gov. Chris Christie’s administration paid Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch division nearly $34 million in consulting fees for work the firm did last year on the complicated transaction that turned the state Lottery into an asset of the troubled public-employee pension system.

Incoming first lady Tammy Murphy talks family and politics

On Tuesday, with the inauguration of Governor-elect Phil Murphy, New Jersey will welcome a new first family and a new first lady with a background in both finance and philanthropy who could be a force in the state. First-Lady-to-be Tammy Murphy joins Senior Correspondent David Cruz.

Phil and Tammy Murphy among 16 speakers to appear at the Women’s March on N.J.

New Jersey’s incoming governor and first lady will be among the speakers cheering on thousands of marchers expected to attend next week’s Women’s March on New Jersey in Morristown, organizers said. The Jan. 20 march will be one of the first large events for Gov.-elect Phil Murphy after the Democrat takes office Tuesday.

Governor’s mansion in Middletown? Phil Murphy to pick where he’ll live

It’s Middletown vs. Princeton in the Phil Murphy sweepstakes. The Democrat and resident of Middletown for 19 years is about to take office as New Jersey’s 56th governor, but hasn’t announced publicly if he and his wife Tammy and their four children will relocate their residence to the “official” Governor’s residence – the Drumthwacket Mansion in Princeton.

In Christie’s Last Days, Hoboken Waterfront Tussle Drags On

One of the last official acts of New Jersey’s outgoing governor, Chris Christie, may be to have his cash-strapped statewide transit agency pay about $12 million to buy a maintenance facility for boats that it does not have.

Chris Christie’s dubious claim he saved $120 billion in the N.J. pension system

It’s a rite of passage for politicians leaving office to talk about bright spots and accomplishments, even if they have to fudge a few details that get in the way of an upbeat story. But what happens when the problems are too big — say, when a governor inherits a massive financial wreck and hands off a massive financial wreck?

AG Porrino returning to Lowenstein Sandler, firm says

As the gubernatorial administration shifts from Gov. Chris Christie to incoming Gov. Phil Murphy, the state attorney general, Christopher Porrino, has found a new job.

I Blew the Whistle on Russian Meddling. Now I’m Running for Congress.

I’m now running for Congress, and the Russia investigation is rarely the first thing people here in New Jersey talk to me about. But the hopes they do raise—for good jobs, affordable health care, fair taxes, a clean environment—are all at risk if a hostile foreign power can manipulate our democratic process and even hijack our election outcomes.

