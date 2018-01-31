NJ Politics Digest: Poll Shows New Jersey Really Doesn’t Like Trump

President Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, but it’s unlikely a lot of residents in the Garden State were applauding, according to a new Gallup poll that found 61 percent of residents disapproved of the president.

NJ.com reports that Trump fared worse in only eight other states. Vermont, where the president has a 69 percent disapproval rating, topped the list.

Republicans in Congress might have done away with the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, but the state legislature might restore it—at least in New Jersey.

ROI-NJ reports on hearings Monday by the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee that discussed implementing a state mandate in hopes of holding down premiums.

But those testifying warned that requiring more people to participate in insurance pools won’t bring down prices alone and that similar attention must be paid to what sort of coverage insurance companies are mandated to provide.

It’s early days for the effort, and as the report notes, “it remains to be seen what steps the legislature will take.”

And Gov. Phil Murphy might have won the election in November, but New Jersey residents in January don’t seem all that enamored of their new leader. A new Fairleigh Dickinson University PublicMind poll shows Murphy with only a 35 percent approval rating, about double what Chris Christie managed in his final months in office, but hardly a strong show of support from New Jerseyeans.

The good news is that a full 40 percent are undecided on Murphy, which indicates the poll results could be viewed more as a statement on the pragmatic skepticism of tax- and politician-weary Garden State residents and less on their appraisal of Murphy’s early weeks in office.

Quote of the Day: “What eight states gave him lower approval ratings than us? That is what surprises me most,” — Seton Hall Political Science Professor Matthew Hale, on President Donald Trump’s low approval ratings in New Jersey.

Poll: Gov. Phil Murphy Starts Term with 35 Percent Approval Rating

Gov. Phil Murphy begins his term with a 35 percent approval rating, a lower mark than his two predecessors had when they first took office, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Phil Murphy Nominates Kevin Corbett to Lead NJ Transit

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that he has picked Kevin Corbett, a top executive at a global engineering firm, to turn around NJ Transit, the state’s beleaguered bus and rail system.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

New Jersey elected officials react to Trump’s State of the Union address

In a largely blue state, New Jersey’s top elected officials were mostly critical of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The Record Read more

Only a handful of states can match Jersey’s disdain for President Trump

More than 6 in 10 New Jersey residents disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance during his first year in office, according to a poll released shortly before his first State of the Union address.

NJ.com Read more

As ACA Changes Begin, N.J. Eyes Local Mandate

In light of the federal repeal of the individual mandate for health insurance coverage, the state legislature is eyeing implementation of a state-level mandate.

ROI-NJ Read more

Hurt by Trump, Powerful Jersey Republican Frelinghuysen Has Given Up. What Happens Now?

U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen is calling it quits after this year and will end a long political career that had culminated with his ascension to a coveted spot in Washington politics.

NJ.com Read more

Frelinghuysen’s Departure Highlights GOP’s Troubles in New Jersey

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen’s surprise announcement Monday that he will not seek reelection this year is the latest indication that moderate Republicans like him and Rep. Frank LoBiondo, who have dominated New Jersey for decades, are an increasingly endangered species.

Politico Read more

Phil Murphy Unveils Pick for New NJ Transit Boss

Gov. Phil Murphy has named a veteran transportation executive and commuter to help fix NJ Transit, the state-owned bus and rail system the new governor has called a “national disgrace.”

NJ.com Read more

NJ Transit May Not Meet Safety System Deadline, New DOT Chief Says

In a sharp reversal from the Christie administration, the new acting commissioner of transportation cast doubt Tuesday on NJ Transit’s ability to meet a year-end requirement to install a system to prevent train crashes.

The Record Read more

Chris Christie’s Next Act: Former Governor Makes Debut as a TV Pundit

President Donald Trump shouldn’t make any mention of the Russia investigation in tonight’s State of the Union speech, the Republican Party needs to end its war against the FBI and it was the agency’s new director—not Trump—who cut loose the FBI’s deputy director.

NJ.com Read more

Chris Christie’s New Role on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ Spurs Complaints, Memes Online

Former Governor Chris Christie may be gone from the New Jersey governor’s mansion, but he’s not forgotten. Previously NorthJersey.com opined on what Christie’s next gig would be, including radio appearances, reality television and a few more humorous options.

The Record Read more

Hugin Retires at Celgene; Is Senate Run Next?

Robert Hugin is retiring as executive chairman of Summit-based Celgene Corp., effective next Monday.

ROI-NJ Read more

Advocates, Interest Groups Edge Toward Agreement on Out-of-Network Legislation

After wrestling for close to a decade with the contentious issue, New Jersey lawmakers are ready to once again tackle the question of what to do about out-of-network medical bills—and this time the goal line may be closer in sight.

NJSpotlight Read more

N.J. Gas Prices Highest in 3 Years

New Jersey gas prices on Monday reached their highest levels in more than three years, and they are poised to keep climbing, analysts said.

Asbury Park Press Read more

4-Year-Old First to Die in N.J. This Flu Season

A four-year-old girl was the first fatal victim of the flu in New Jersey, where authorities have confirmed more than 5,000 cases of the virus this season.

NJ101.5 Read more

New Lease on Life For UEZs?

State lawmakers tried in vain to get former Gov. Chris Christie to agree to extend a longstanding economic-development program that helps boost struggling cities and downtowns with a special sales-tax break and other incentives. But with a new governor now in office who is emphasizing economic growth and a bigger role for small businesses, lawmakers have decided to go for it again.

NJSpotlight Read more

High-Profile Immigration Activist Battles to Set Aside N.J. Fraud Conviction

A high-profile New York immigration rights activist released this week by a federal judge has been waging a legal battle in New Jersey to set aside the criminal conviction that first led to the order for his deportation.

NJ.com Read more

Trenton to Pay $1.3 Million to Solve Trenton Water Works Woes

The city is paying a New York-based civil engineering firm up to $1.3 million to help the water department solve its much-publicized woes, officials said.

Trentonian Read more

N.J. Town Wants to Fine You For Texting in Crosswalk

New Jersey law already forbids texting while driving—and now one municipality is considering a ban on (some) texting while walking.

NJ101.5 Read more

Mahwah Council Delays Decision on Eruv Lawsuit

After nearly three hours of private discussions with attorneys Monday night, the Township Council opted to resume settlement talks for the eruv lawsuit on Tuesday.

The Record Read more

Lakewood Schools Need State to Fix Funding, Experts Say

At Lakewood High School’s first-ever student athlete luncheon last week, the mood was a bit party, mostly preparation—not for an upcoming game, but for what is easily the school district’s most formidable opponent.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Morristown’s Mary Dougherty Eyeing Run as Democrat for Freeholder

Former town planning board member and wife of Mayor Timothy Dougherty, Mary Dougherty on Monday said she “strongly” expects to run for county freeholder.

Daily Record Read more

Judge Makes Key Ruling Against Jersey City School Board President

The judge presiding over a civil lawsuit involving Jersey City Board of Education President Sudhan Thomas made a critical ruling against Thomas this month for not filing necessary documents in the case.

NJ.com Read more

Mulshine: State of the Union’s Fine, Says Donald Trump’s First Suppporter in Jersey

As we head into tonight’s State of the Union address, I figured I would call the New Jersey politician who was the first major Republican to back Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

NJ.com Read more

Menendez: Gang of 60 Needed on Immigration in Senate

When it comes to solving big problems, the road to success is paved by bipartisan goodwill.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Editorial: Decrying MS-13 Thugs, While Deporting Decent N.J. Dads

President Trump is inviting Evelyn Rodridguez, the mother of a 16-year-old girl murdered by MS-13, to his State of the Union address, just days after ICE targeted three New Jersey fathers dropping their kids off at school for deportation.

NJ.com Read more

