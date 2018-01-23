Best Ways to Stream 2018’s Oscar-Nominated Movies

The complete list of 2018 Academy Award nominees is out, and while we all argue over Oscar surprises and snubs, let’s also make sure that we’re all qualified to dip a toe into the greater debate.

If you haven’t seen some of the key movies in the Oscars race, than you should pipe down until you do. Luckily, that’s pretty easy this year thanks to streaming.

Seven of the nine Best Picture nominees are still in theaters, so get out there and support the old fashioned movie-going experience. As for the rest, Amazon, Netflix, HBO and YouTube have got you covered.

Here’s how you can live-stream a handful of the Oscar-nominated films this year.

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail (Best Documentary Feature): Amazon

Baby Driver (Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing): Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

Beauty and the Beast (Best Production Design, Best Costume Design): Netflix

Blade Runner 2049 (Cinematography, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Production Design, Visual Effects): Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

The Big Sick (Best Original Screenplay): Amazon, YouTube

The Boss Baby (Best Animated Feature Film): Netflix

Dear Basketball (Best Animated Short Film): YouTube

Dunkirk (Best Picture, Director, Cinematography, Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Production Design, Original Score): Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Blue-Ray

Get Out (Best Picture, Director, Actor, Original Screenplay): HBO, Amazon, YouTube

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Best Visual Effects): Netflix

Kong: Skull Island (Best Visual Effects): HBO

Last Men in Aleppo (Best Documentary Feature): Netflix

Logan (Best Adapted Screenplay): HBO, Amazon, YouTube

Mudbound (Best Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay, Original Song): Netflix

Dunkirk and Get Out are also available on Redbox. Roman J. Israel, Esq. (February 13), The Florida Project (February 20), Call Me by Your Name, The Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (February 27) will all become available in the next month.

Fandango also offers the ability to see all the nominated films with the service’s special edition Awards Season 2018 gift card. Get out there and support the old fashioned movie-going experience. Plus, you can watch and pre-order the Oscar-nominated flicks on FandangoNow. Not a bad deal if you ask us.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and air live on ABC on March 4.