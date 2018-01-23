How to Watch the 2018 Oscars Nominations Online

The 2018 Academy Awards season is upon us, which means rampant speculation on who will go home with a statue and who will go home to tweet passive aggressive swipes at the winners. But before we get to the actual payday, we have to run through the nominations first.

The 90th Academy Awards nominations in all 24 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part, live presentation today via global live stream on Oscars.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms, a satellite feed and local broadcasters. In other words, you got options.

At 8:22 a.m. ET, the Academy will announce the nominees for the technical categories, which include: Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, the Academy will announce the nominees for the remaining categories, which include: Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.

After all the announcements have been made, check back here for the full list of 2018 Oscars nominees. Also be sure to take a peek at our way too early Oscars predictions we made back in October. The actual Oscars will be held on March 4 and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.