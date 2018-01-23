Complete List of 2018 Oscars Nominees

The nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards have been announced and to make your life easier, we’ve compiled them all in this one convenient location. So thoughtful of us, we know.
Now, you can start arguing about which film deserves Best Picture, which talented leading and supporting actresses should get statues in a particularly competitive year and why your favorite something or other wasn’t nominated. You can also start bickering about the biggest nominations surprises and snubs, which we’ve covered for you already.
The full list of nominees is below.
But before you get to that, make sure to take a peek at our way too early Oscars predictions we made back in October.
The actual Oscars will be held on March 4 and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Best Picture
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
Get Out
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Post
Best Director
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
Best Actress
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Best Actor
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel Esq.)
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Mary J Blige (Mudbound)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards)
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Best Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song
Remember Me
Stand Up for Something
This Is Me
Mighty River
Mystery of Love
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Women
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short
Edith and Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jame on the 405
Heroin
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Animated Short
Dear Basektball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Live-Action Short
The Eleven O’Closk
The Silent Child
Watu Wote (All of Us)
Dekalb Elementary
My Nephew Emmett