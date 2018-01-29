A Baron’s Daughter Introduced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got together, everyone wondered how they actually met. After all, it’s not every day that a royal simply starts dating the star of Suits.

Most royal watchers thought the pair were introduced by their mutual friend Markus Anderson, a Soho House consultant. He was seen accompanying Markle to the Invictus Games, which appeared to be proof of his influence.

And when the couple sat down with BBC News for their official engagement interview, they hinted about how they met, but didn’t reveal all the dirty details.

“We were introduced by a mutual friend,” Prince Harry announced before he was interrupted by Markle, who added, “We should protect her privacy and not reveal too much of that,” leaving the public clamoring for more.

Now, E! News says they can confirm the actual introductress, and it isn’t stylist Jessica Mulroney, who often works with Justin Trudeau’s wife. Instead, it’s Violet von Westenholz, who has a name to rival Baroness Cleopatra von Adelsheim von Ernest, a fellow socialite.

Westenholz’s father is a baron and a friend of Prince Charles, giving her exclusive access to Prince Harry’s inner circle. It was even rumored that Prince Harry was dating her younger sister, Victoria, in the past. According to E!‘s “well-placed source” Prince Harry was unable to find someone date because he couldn’t go on dating apps like commoners, so he told his friends to be on the lookout for potential love interests. Westenholz works as a publicist for Ralph Lauren in London, which is how she met Markle.

Luckily, this means there’s plenty of fodder for the upcoming Lifetime movie and the TV show about Markle’s life. And until then, it’s more than likely that von Westenholz’s friends will be lining up, asking for introductions.