Rosie O’Donnell Sold Her Waterfront West Palm Beach Retreat















Rosie O’Donnell has sold her West Palm Beach compound, after less than three years of ownership.

O’Donnell purchased the waterfront estate for $4.98 million in July 2015. The renovated home was built in 1957, and is located on North Flagler Drive.

The former The View co-host first listed her vacation home in December 2016, with a $6.05 million price tag. It was subsequently offered for $5.5 million, but the home eventually sold for just $5 million, reports Variety.

The five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom main residence features an open, eat-in kitchen with marble countertops and a breakfast island, as well as a separate dining room and living room. There are two fireplaces within the 5,700-square-foot abode, plus numerous glass doors that open to the exterior space.

Outside, there is a pool and spa, a full outdoor kitchen and fireplace and a fire pit. The home has 178-feet of water frontage and has its own private dock. There’s also a separate guest house, with another bedroom, bathroom and its own kitchen.

O’Donnell appears to be shedding quite a bit of her large real estate portfolio in the new year. She listed her five-residence Nyack compound in November last year, and at the moment, the smallest of the homes and the largest are in contract. On the other hand, she also made a big purchase, as she doled out $8 million for a triplex penthouse in Midtown in summer 2017.