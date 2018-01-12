Rosie O’Donnell Sold Her Waterfront West Palm Beach Retreat

Rosie O'Donnell sold her West Palm Beach compound. Click through to see inside.
Brown Harris Stevens
The main house is 5,700 square feet.
Brown Harris Stevens
It's comprised of five bedrooms.
Brown Harris Stevens
The house was originally built in 1957.
Brown Harris Stevens
There are various dining areas inside.
Brown Harris Stevens
The eat-in kitchen has a breakfast island.
Brown Harris Stevens
It's on 0.58 acres.
Brown Harris Stevens
It's right on the water.
Brown Harris Stevens
The property includes a guest house.
Brown Harris Stevens
O'Donnell bought the house in 2015.
Brown Harris Stevens
It sold for $5 million.
Brown Harris Stevens
There are two fireplaces inside.
Brown Harris Stevens
There's also an outdoor fireplace.
Brown Harris Stevens
The outdoor kitchen.
Brown Harris Stevens
Glass doors open to the exterior spaces.
Brown Harris Stevens
The fire pit.
Brown Harris Stevens
There are two loggias.
Brown Harris Stevens
Rosie O’Donnell has sold her West Palm Beach compound, after less than three years of ownership.

O’Donnell purchased the waterfront estate for $4.98 million in July 2015. The renovated home was built in 1957, and is located on North Flagler Drive.

The former The View co-host first listed her vacation home in December 2016, with a $6.05 million price tag. It was subsequently offered for $5.5 million, but the home eventually sold for just $5 million, reports Variety.

The five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom main residence features an open, eat-in kitchen with marble countertops and a breakfast island, as well as a separate dining room and living room. There are two fireplaces within the 5,700-square-foot abode, plus numerous glass doors that open to the exterior space.

Rosie O’Donnell sold her West Palm Beach home after less than three years of ownership. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Athena Film Festival

Outside, there is a pool and spa, a full outdoor kitchen and fireplace and a fire pit. The home has 178-feet of water frontage and has its own private dock. There’s also a separate guest house, with another bedroom, bathroom and its own kitchen.

O’Donnell appears to be shedding quite a bit of her large real estate portfolio in the new year. She listed her five-residence Nyack compound in November last year, and at the moment, the smallest of the homes and the largest are in contract. On the other hand, she also made a big purchase, as she doled out $8 million for a triplex penthouse in Midtown in summer 2017.

