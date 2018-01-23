Celebrities Actually Dress For the Weather at the Sundance Film Festival

















Celebrities, they’re just like us. Except when they’re dressing for public appearances, where some don six outfits in 24 hours and others dress like it’s a sweltering summer day in the middle of a blizzard. Style obviously trumps comfort on the red carpet, but stars often look ridiculous when they disregard the thermostat in near-freezing temps.

The Sundance Film Festival is usually an exception to this unofficial celebrity rule. To attend the endless stream of premieres, parties, panels and gifting suites, A-listers actually dress appropriately for the weeklong stint in Park City, Utah. Currently, temps in the mountain city are hovering around 20 degrees and puffer coats are making welcome (and frequent) appearances on the city’s red carpets.

Canada Goose jackets have been spotted all over at Sundance, on the backs of Maggie Gyllenhaal, Aubrey Plaza and Common. This comes as little surprise, as the outerwear company is a sponsor of the event, but a selection of more elevated puffers have been worn, too. Consider Common’s other coat, a grey and white Moncler number, that he wore to proudly speak at the Respect Rally on January 20. Camel coats seem to be an unlikely trend, with Jon Hamm donning a Rag & Bone style, Hari Nef selecting a cozy version from Gucci and Naomi Watts opting for Mansur Gavriel‘s take on the classic.

But the best outerwear of the festival has to be the choices that stand out from the crowd, like Elle Fanning‘s cornflower blue overcoat from The Row. When paired with a white silk slipdress, the young actress looks as if she stepped out of Frozen and onto Main Street of the bustling ski town. The same sentiment goes for Suki Waterhouse‘s white fur from Ellery, which she wore over an all-black outfit, for the perfectly simple contrast.

The award for the coziest star at Sundance has to be A$AP Rocky, who showed up for the premiere of Monster in a puffy Rick Owens wrap. You’re forgiven for accidentally assuming the rapper stepped out with his duvet as a coat.

Click through to see your favorite celebrities dressed for the weather, at the Sundance Film Festival.