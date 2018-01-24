The 11 Grown-Up Toys to Get Your Guy For Valentine’s Day

Get him something he’ll actually use this Valentine’s Day. Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Boys may become men, but there’s a child in every guy that still likes playing with toys. Here, we’ve collected the best gifts that can take your special someone from the racetrack to the waterways—and everywhere in between—as the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift.

2017 Audi R8 V10

2017 Audi R8 V10 in Ara Blue, Starting at $162,900, Audiusa.com. (Photo courtesy of Audi)

Like Hot Wheels IRL, this rare auto is the perfect two-seater to encourage your special someone to take on the open road. 

Cadillac V-Performance Academy

Cadillac V-Performance Academy, Starting at $2,470, Cadillac.com. (Photo courtesy of Cadillac)

For the city dwellers who dread the rush hour crawl, Cadillac’s V-Performance Academy allows users behind the wheel at death-defying speeds. Plus, it’s located just a stone’s throw away from Las Vegas, at Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club.

JANUS et Cie Foosball Table

JANUS et Cie Foosball Table, $11,499, Janusetcie.com. (Photo courtesy of JANUS et Cie)

Engineered for outdoor or indoor use, this stainless steel foosball table comes to made-to-order, with an impressive price tag to match.

The Hinckley Dasher

The Hinckley Dasher, $500,000, Hinckleyyachts.com.  (Photo courtesy of Hinckley)

The world’s first fully electric luxury yacht is almost completely silent, and, perhaps best of all, impossibly rare, given it was just launched last October.

Volere 22” Remote Control Boat

Volere 22” Remote Control Boat, $249.99, Horizonhobby.com. (Photo courtesy of Horizon Hobby)

If you can’t swing a life-size boat, this Stuart Little-sized toy is a luxe alternative to race around the pool or the park.

2018 Buick Enclave Avenir 

2018 Buick Enclave Avenir, Starting at $53,500, Buick.com. (Photo courtesy of Buick)

This wonderfully practical mid-size SUV marks Buick’s first entrée into the luxury market and boasts features like noise cancellation and air ionization.

Omega Co-Axial Chronograph 44.25MM Dark Side of The Moon 

Omega Co-Axial Chronograph 44.25MM Dark Side of The Moon, $12,000, Omegawatches.com. (Photo courtesy of Omega)

Buzz Aldrin wore his Omega watch to orbit the moon, making this timepiece a fit for the aspiring astronaut inside all of us.

LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator 

LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator, $6,999.99, LG.com. (Photo courtesy of LG)

For the guys who stand and stare at their refrigerator at all hours of the day (and night), this new release from LG offers a view inside, without even having to open the door.

Rimowa Travel Humidor Case

RIMOWA Travel Humidor Case, $675, Rimowa.com. (Photo courtesy of RIMOWA)

A discerning gentleman with a world-class cigar collection needs an equally respectable way to tote them around town.

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2018 Collection Surfboard

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2018 Collection Surfboard, $7,350, Louisvuitton.com.  (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

This head-turning surfboard could be suitable for waves or the walls of any swank bachelor pad. However, it’s only available at Louis Vuitton’s roving pop-up series, which will wind its way from Miami to Los Angeles and then Hawaii, through February 22nd, or at their recently opened Manhattan storefront at 655 Madison Avenue.

Moke America Beach Cruiser

Moke America Beach Cruiser, $16,975, Mokeamerica.com. (Photo courtesy of Moke America)

Throw your rare surfboard into an equally rare beach cruiser like this Moke, which is used by the likes of Ralph Lauren and Paul McCartney at their humble seaside abodes.

