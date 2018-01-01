These Items Will Make Your Next Flight More Enjoyable

Here are the items that will make your next trip a bit more bearable.













Once upon a time air travel was a glamorous affair; travelers dressed up in their finest threads and actually enjoyed their experience of hopping from point A to B. Unfortunately, none of that is true in 2017.

But there are ways to mitigate a terrible in-flight experience and it all starts with your carry-on. So let’s start there and then unpack the rest of Observer’s travel survival pack.

We suggest opting for a chic but versatile carry-on like this Senreve tote bag that can easily be transformed into a backpack. It also features seven interior compartments, including a dedicated pocket for your laptop or iPad. Plus, this Italian leather bag is offered in a chic millennial pink hue.

Make sure to stuff the bag with obvious necessities, like a portable battery to charge your phone and a universal power adapter, a trusty Anya Hindmarch wallet that will keep your travel documents organized, a chic Soma water bottle (so you never have to spend $5 on a plastic bottle again) and Master & Dynamic headphones that are sure to block out the crying baby seated in 23C.

Don’t forget to bring along some cashmere, too. A trustworthy investment is White + Warren’s travel wrap that can be used as a plush blanket or scarf, depending on your preference. We’re also partial to the cozy socks from Nadaam that will keep your toes warm on a long haul flight. Our mother always told us to carry on our jewelry and this year we’re making her extra proud, by keeping it organized in a handy Smythson carrier.

The Altitude Oil from de Mamiel will calm you during moments of turbulence—sans groggy side effects—while the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from This Works will ensure you get sufficient shut-eye on the red eye. Simply add a soft silk sleep mask from Slip and you’re sure to snooze for at least a few hours.

Finally, spring for Net-A-Porter’s Holiday Beauty Kit that is stuffed with travel sized bottles of your favorite luxe beauty products. You could definitely entertain yourself on a trans-Atlantic flight simply digging through this haul of cosmetic must-haves. As a bonus, the clear carrying case is totally TSA-friendly.

Click through to shop all of our travel essentials that are sure to make your next flight at least a little bit easier.