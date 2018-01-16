Instagram’s Favorite Socialite Andrew Warren Hosted a Wild Vegas Weekend

Warren with Reya Benitez and Trump, who was accompanied by the Secret Service for the weekend.











Andrew Warren, creator of the Snap Pack, best friend to Tiffany Trump and a millennial Kris Jenner, hosted an epic birthday extravaganza over the weekend, complete with appearances from Scream Queens star Abigail Breslin and Magic Johnson’s son EJ.

“I actually took 40 friends to Las Vegas for my 25th birthday,” the Just Drew designer, who is not to be confused with the murderer of the same name, exclusively told Observer. “Our plans included time in the hotel penthouse, Lavo brunch until 6 P.M. and Marquee later that night for French Montana. Everything from the party bus to the balloons was done—this wedding was a surprise to me,” he declared.

Warren is referring to the latest Page Six-worthy vows, a platonic Vegas wedding between NYC Prep star Peter Cary “PC” Peterson, the grandson of Blackstone co-founder Pete Peterson, and socialite Esme Brown. NYC Prep, informally dubbed The ‘Lil Future Housewives Of New York, was a one-season 2009 reality show on Bravo, meant to showcase real-life Gossip Girl teens at their tony Manhattan private schools.

The younger Trump daughter played bridesmaid in a little black dress, tossing flower petals from a Tiffany & Co. bag. “The majority of the people didn’t attend and had no idea there was going to be a wedding,” the Instagram-famous socialite (Instalite, if you will) explained, adding that the nuptials took place during his Lavo birthday brunch. “I just didn’t expect this, because I would only be getting married at somewhere like the Pierre Hotel…not Las Vegas.”

“I think it was nice of Tiffany to be a part of it, but she really had no plans to be in Vegas for that,” Warren said, comparing it to “Jennifer Lopez planning a surprise wedding during Mariah Carey’s birthday weekend.”

Scroll through to see behind-the-scenes of his wild Vegas weekend.