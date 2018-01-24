Treat Yourself: Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Single Girl

By
Even single girls deserve Valentine's Day presents.
Courtesy/Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Sugarfina Vodka Is Always a Good Idea Candy Bento Box, $28, Sugarfina.com.
Courtesy Sugarfina
Vegan Treats Ultimate Limited Edition Fatally Yours Gourmet Chocolate Box, $124, VeganTreats.com.
Courtesy Vegan Treats
The 9th Muse "Get Nasty" Necklace with proceeds going towards Planned Parenthood, $234, the9thmuse.com.
Courtesy The 9th Muse
Cratejoy Goddess Provisions subscription box with crystals, aromatherapy and natural beauty products, $33/month Cratejoy.com.
Courtesy Cratejoy
Laurence & Chico Hippo Clutch, $250, laurenceandchico.com.
Courtesy Laurence & Chico
Birdies Slippers, $140, BirdiesSlippers.com.
Courtesy Birdies Slippers
Dream and Sugar Tea Set in Petal, $59, ModCloth.com.
Courtesy ModCloth
14K Yellow Gold Pave Avocado Pendant $1,100, DelicaciesJewelry.com.
Courtesy Delicacies
Of a Kind Spa Set, $250, ofakind.com.
Courtesy Of a Kind
Murray's Cheese The Sweetest Thing, $55, MurraysCheese.com.
Courtesy Murray's Cheese
Back in grade school, we were forced to give everyone a Valentine. But now, unless you’re in a serious relationship (and not just with someone you went on a single Bumble date with), your V-Day could involve renewing your commitment to Netflix and Seamless. But instead of rewatching Parks and Recreation‘s “Treat Yourself” sequence, why not actually indulge?

If you want to treat yourself to something truly luxurious, consider any of the above. After all, a significant other would never give you a diamond avocado necklace to celebrate brunch or a to die for box of vegan chocolate (that’s actually full of skulls). And they certainly wouldn’t treat you to a fuschia fur hippo clutch, goddess provisions or a decadent cheese box for one.

Click through for the best ways to treat yourself, from vodka gummy candies to a nasty necklace.

