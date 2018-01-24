Treat Yourself: Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Single Girl











Back in grade school, we were forced to give everyone a Valentine. But now, unless you’re in a serious relationship (and not just with someone you went on a single Bumble date with), your V-Day could involve renewing your commitment to Netflix and Seamless. But instead of rewatching Parks and Recreation‘s “Treat Yourself” sequence, why not actually indulge?

If you want to treat yourself to something truly luxurious, consider any of the above. After all, a significant other would never give you a diamond avocado necklace to celebrate brunch or a to die for box of vegan chocolate (that’s actually full of skulls). And they certainly wouldn’t treat you to a fuschia fur hippo clutch, goddess provisions or a decadent cheese box for one.

Click through for the best ways to treat yourself, from vodka gummy candies to a nasty necklace.