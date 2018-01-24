11 Statement Earrings That Will Make Her Fall in Love This Valentine’s Day











If you’re not planning on dropping down to one knee and proposing to her this Valentine’s Day (or if you already tied the knot years ago), but still want to show her you really care, we’ve discovered the perfect gift: a pair of statement earrings.

Most girls will appreciate something that sparkles, but if it’s something that she can wear to a fancy black tie event and with a pair of blue jeans, well, even better. Jewelry designers have perfected the art of the bold and beautiful earring that’s utterly timeless, from Pamela Love’s opal and gold geometric drops to Stephen Webster’s angular diamond-encrusted earrings that seem to creep up the earlobe. Just because these baubles are pricey doesn’t mean they must be locked away in a jewelry box; these thoroughly modern statement earrings are made to be worn, even the extra pointy and slightly dangerous looking Etho Maria danglers.

But if you really want to make this Valentine’s Day a one to remember, opt for Hanut Singh’s exploding heart earrings. Dusted with diamonds, pink sapphires, rubies, violet sapphires and topped off with a sweet pearl, these baubles are sure to convey your message of love, loud and clear.