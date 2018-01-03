18 Essentials to Pack for a Snowy Week at Sundance Film Festival

Moncler Kilia Mixed-Media Shearling Puffer Coat, $3,690, Neimanmarcus.com.
Carrera Flag Aviator Sunglasses, $269, Solsticesunglasses.com.
Monse Hudson's Bay Striped Wool-Felt Blanket Coat, $1,990, Net-a-Porter.com.
Cuynana Mini Bow Bag, $250, Cuyana.com.
Khaite Blue Vanessa High-Rise Straight Jeans, $340, Ssense.com.
Eddie Bauer Women's Lexi Mitt, $149, Eddiebauer.com.
Black Crows Corvus, $749.95, Backcountry.com.
Kjus Stretch-Shell Ski Pants, $232, Theoutnet.com.
Mas Bijoux Medi Magix The Unicorn Talisman, $10,000, Masbijoux.com.
Lafayette 148 Mink & Cashmere Wrist Warmers, $498, Lafayette148.com

YNIQ Model Two dual-lens ski goggles, $254, Matchesfashion.com.
Sweaty Betty Vienoisserie Seamless Long Sleeve Base Layer, $105 and Vienoisserie Seamless Ski Leggings, $105, Sweatybetty.com.
Perfect Moment Allow One Piece, $750, Perfectmoment.com.
SOREL x Chloé Genuine Shearling Trim Waterproof Boot, $515, Nordstrom.com.
Loewe Knitted Check Oversized Scarf, $250, Brownsfashion.com.
Acne Pansy Wool Fuchsia Pink Hat, $150, Acnestudios.com.
Tory Burch Elyse Zip-Front Cardigan, $229, Toryburch.com.
Bombas Hannah Teter x Bombas Socks, $28, Bombas.com.
There are two types of people who attend Sundance Film Festival: Film buffs who touch down in Park City ready to view as many screenings as possible, in addition to a few late night parties. Then, there are those sporty individuals who just want to hit the slopes and ski (or snowboard) all day. We’re here to confirm that there is no wrong way to do Sundance, but to remind you that there is a right way to pack.

So, we’ve pulled together all the possible necessities you’ll need for a week of viewing films, trudging to events through tall snowbanks and—hopefully—finding time to hit some fresh powder. From a cozy zip-front Tory Burch cardigan to a zippy pair of skis from Chamonix-based brand Black Crows, in addition to easy accessories like a sweet Cuyana leather bag and a trusty pair of snow boots from Chloé and Sorel, these essentials will make your Sundance experience comfortable and chic.

Click through to see all the necessities you need for a week in the mountains.

