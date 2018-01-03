18 Essentials to Pack for a Snowy Week at Sundance Film Festival

















There are two types of people who attend Sundance Film Festival: Film buffs who touch down in Park City ready to view as many screenings as possible, in addition to a few late night parties. Then, there are those sporty individuals who just want to hit the slopes and ski (or snowboard) all day. We’re here to confirm that there is no wrong way to do Sundance, but to remind you that there is a right way to pack.

So, we’ve pulled together all the possible necessities you’ll need for a week of viewing films, trudging to events through tall snowbanks and—hopefully—finding time to hit some fresh powder. From a cozy zip-front Tory Burch cardigan to a zippy pair of skis from Chamonix-based brand Black Crows, in addition to easy accessories like a sweet Cuyana leather bag and a trusty pair of snow boots from Chloé and Sorel, these essentials will make your Sundance experience comfortable and chic.

