The Best Signs From the 2018 Women’s March

Women were not the only ones who attended the protest—many men voiced their opinions as well.

Several speakers urged women to help Democrats win races in the upcoming midterm elections.

People protested for basic rights for women, immigrants and others under attack.

Puns were found on many of the signs.

Kids had some of the most popular signs at the Women's March.

Young girls joined together, anticipating the day they will be able to vote.

Hundreds of thousands more marched in Washington D.C., Los Angeles and around the world.

Women put aside their fears to take part in the 2018 Women's March.

The Women's March took place on the one year anniversary of President Trump's inauguration.

More than 200,000 protesters attended the march in Manhattan on Saturday.















Just one year following President Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers filled the streets of Manhattan on Saturday to protest the lack of basic rights for women, immigrants and others under attack by the current administration.

According to The New York Times, New York’s 2018 Women’s March had 200,000 protesters, compared to the 400,000 in 2017. The protest stretched more than 20 blocks along Central Park West, starting at 72nd Street. It was one of 200 women’s marches planned around the world.

A large portion of the march focused on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, as revelations about powerful men abusing women continue to emerge. Protestors took to the streets to demand deeper social and political change. Many carried hand-made signs, both funny and motivating, to prove their point.

