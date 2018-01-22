The Best Signs From the 2018 Women’s March

Just one year following President Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers filled the streets of Manhattan on Saturday to protest the lack of basic rights for women, immigrants and others under attack by the current administration.
According to The New York Times, New York’s 2018 Women’s March had 200,000 protesters, compared to the 400,000 in 2017. The protest stretched more than 20 blocks along Central Park West, starting at 72nd Street. It was one of 200 women’s marches planned around the world.
A large portion of the march focused on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, as revelations about powerful men abusing women continue to emerge. Protestors took to the streets to demand deeper social and political change. Many carried hand-made signs, both funny and motivating, to prove their point.
Click through to see some of the best signs from New York City’s 2018 Women’s March.