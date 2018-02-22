Activists Blast Amazon for Streaming NRATV After Florida Shooting

Gun control activists have put the National Rifle Association in their crosshairs since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. NRA lobbyist Dana Loesch was widely criticized after her appearance on a CNN town hall last night.

But the gun rights group has one more tool in its arsenal: NRATV, an online video channel. As The New York Times first reported, in the hours after the Florida shooting the channel’s hosts claimed leftists were plotting to confiscate weapons, the “dishonest” media was conspiring to make people support gun control and the “deep state” was trying to undermine President Donald Trump.

NRATV has a loyal fanbase, including almost 250,000 Twitter followers. It’s also available through several online providers like Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

All of these companies have received widespread condemnation on social media, and Observer has reached out to each of them for comment.

But Amazon garnered the most online vitriol, mostly because of its vast reach. The site was responsible for 44 percent of U.S. online retail market, and almost 36 million people own a Fire TV stick.

Using the hashtag #StopNRAmazon, both celebrities and everyday Twitter users called on Jeff Bezos to stop streaming NRA content on his site.

This is wrong. If you shop @Amazon, or stream through @Amazon, let them , and @JeffBezos know it's past time they stop streaming NRAtv. #StopNRAmazon pic.twitter.com/0CRz5bmXX3 — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 22, 2018

At this point, it is crystal clear that it's the NRA versus the rest of us in a fight for American lives. Time to pick a side @JeffBezos and @amazon. #StopNRAmazon — Shannon 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@TheStagmania) February 22, 2018

As several users pointed out, Amazon ironically doesn’t sell firearms on its website (aside from BB guns and air rifles). That makes NRATV’s inclusion on Amazon’s digital platform even stranger.

This isn’t the first time one of Amazon’s offerings has stirred up controversy. The site’s Amazon Smile charity program allows customers to donate to Project Veritas, James O’Keefe’s campaign to target and discredit the mainstream news media. Even after The Washington Post exposed Veritas’ attempts to catfish the paper, Amazon refused to remove the nonprofit from its list.