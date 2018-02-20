Celebrities Tweet Reactions to ‘Black Panther’

Director Ryan Coogler may have created the most influential blockbuster of 2018… and it’s only February.

Black Panther earned $241.9m over the four-day holiday weekend in North America alone, received a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and produced an original soundtrack that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Unsurprisingly, it’s earned an abundance of celebrity love on Twitter.

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

Black Panther is more than a movie, it’s a movement. If you can be a hero in someone’s life, be one. #wakandaforever✊🏾 #BlackPantherIsMoreThanAMovie #BlackPantherChallenge pic.twitter.com/ZshYRwe89t — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 17, 2018

My whole family's out watching #BlackPanther and I stayed here to work on the novel and I'm currently full of a bitter, aching regret. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 17, 2018

(We certainly hope you’ve found time to see it by now, J.K. Rowling)

Just watched Black Panther, RUN 2 this Film, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan off the hook, & EVERY woman in this film, no matter your own race, is the woman you want 2 be. Believe me when I tell you C this movie, it’s SO much more than you think it is. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) February 14, 2018

Deeply moving. Gorgeously executed. Joyously fun. #BlackPanther is everything — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 18, 2018

I was blessed to see black panther the movie 🎥 🍿 so amazing !! I will be watching for like 10 years straight 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) February 13, 2018

One of the best things you can do for yourself and/or the ones you love is purchase some #BlackPanther tix. I know it’s expensive to go to the theater, but its worth it for this one. You will exit forever impacted. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 16, 2018

I woke up this morning, opened my eyes and whispered to myself “Black Panther is here.” And I was instantly recovered from Idris’ engagement. #BlackPanther — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 15, 2018

Huge congrats #BlackPanther on the staggering weekend. So happy for your incredibly meaningful success. Wonder Woman posse can’t wait for break in schedule to see it! You're changing the world. What a wonderful thing! Congrats to you all @theblackpanther #RyanCoogler — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) February 20, 2018

Not that anyone has to choose favorites, but it’s clear that Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds, is impressed by King T’Challa. Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monae gives her love to the women of Wakanda as well.

The WOMEN OF WAKANDA ?! 👊🏾🙌🏾#BLACKPANTHER — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) February 16, 2018

While Forbes credits Black Panther as the “biggest solo superhero launch of all time,” it’s easy to find a hero within so many of these characters, not just T’Challa. They each have distinct qualities that offer viewers a wide selection of likable characters that just about cover the spectrum of fanhood.

Little sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) is maybe the most recognizable role model for young girls, representing women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). She faces age and gender-based discrimination early on in the movie but helps save the day, multiple times, through her inventions.

We can sympathize with the emotionally conflicted W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) and the well-intentioned antagonist, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Both characters try to rid the world of injustice in their own way.

Also, who can’t fall in love with the loyal Okoye (Danai Gurira)? Or the hilarious M’Baku (Winston Duke)?

Of course, it was easy to adore the independent Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Wakanda’s humble leader, King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) right from the start.

I guess the world just lucked out that the cast happens to be just as inspiring in real life.

No wonder Black Panther is generating so much love from celebrities and fans around the world. The first big blockbuster of 2018 may very well end up as the best.