Celebrities Tweet Reactions to ‘Black Panther’

Director Ryan Coogler may have created the most influential blockbuster of 2018… and it’s only February.
Black Panther earned $241.9m over the four-day holiday weekend in North America alone, received a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and produced an original soundtrack that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Unsurprisingly, it’s earned an abundance of celebrity love on Twitter.
(We certainly hope you’ve found time to see it by now, J.K. Rowling)
Not that anyone has to choose favorites, but it’s clear that Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds, is impressed by King T’Challa. Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monae gives her love to the women of Wakanda as well.
While Forbes credits Black Panther as the “biggest solo superhero launch of all time,” it’s easy to find a hero within so many of these characters, not just T’Challa. They each have distinct qualities that offer viewers a wide selection of likable characters that just about cover the spectrum of fanhood.
Little sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) is maybe the most recognizable role model for young girls, representing women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). She faces age and gender-based discrimination early on in the movie but helps save the day, multiple times, through her inventions.
We can sympathize with the emotionally conflicted W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) and the well-intentioned antagonist, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Both characters try to rid the world of injustice in their own way.
Also, who can’t fall in love with the loyal Okoye (Danai Gurira)? Or the hilarious M’Baku (Winston Duke)?
Of course, it was easy to adore the independent Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Wakanda’s humble leader, King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) right from the start.
I guess the world just lucked out that the cast happens to be just as inspiring in real life.
Imitation is the best form of flattery: @chadwickboseman I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature. You brought the wealth of all your knowledge, wisdom and physicality to T'Challa. You led us into the land of Wakanda without ego, without pretense, without fear. We reap the benefits now squarely because of your courage, your fierce dedication, your intense passion, and your grueling workout regimen. And I will never get enough of the way you say the word "because." We celebrate BREAKING BOX OFFICE RECORDS with @blackpanther for many reasons, but chief among them is because we had you as our king. Enkosi Kumkani!! And congratulations on your @rollingstone cover. From someone who loves you. #CoverCosplay My 📷 by @vernonfrancois Chadwick's by Norman Jean Roy #BlackPanther #WakandaForever
No wonder Black Panther is generating so much love from celebrities and fans around the world. The first big blockbuster of 2018 may very well end up as the best.