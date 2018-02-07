Kate Moss and Florence Welch’s Favorite Floral Service Is Now in New York

But there's same day delivery if you wait until the very last second.

If you still haven’t purchased the perfect Valentine’s Day gift yet (even if it’s just for yourself), flowers should do the trick. Luckily, beloved British cool girl bouquet brand Floom is launching in New York just in time for the big day.

The super-luxe floral service counts Kate Moss (she loves their white and greens), the xx, actress Amanda Holden and Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch as fans, and all your favorite designers have partnered with them on Instagram. They’ve provided bouquets to Fleur du Mal’s latest New York pop-up shop, in addition to Burberry and Glossier, who most recently opted for The Waltz arrangement.

On Floom’s site, you can scroll through available bouquets, and then a hand-picked team of local, independent florists will craft it for you. They provide a lineup of bouquets based on what’s fresh in your location, with enough varieties to make the perfect arrangement from afar.

On Instagram, they’re introducing their new New York florists one at a time. Floristy Flowers, who have crafted bouquets for Alexandra Wang, Chanel and Oprah is working with them, and Buds of Brooklyn is representing the outer boroughs.

Regular delivery is $14.99 and same-day delivery is $19.99, but you have to order before noon to guarantee it arrives in time. And despite the celebrity clientele, the flowers are still affordable. The smallest arrangement starts at $45 for carnations, poppies and roses, while the most luxe option will set you back almost $300 for ranunculus and orchids in a glass vase.

