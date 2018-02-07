Kate Moss and Florence Welch’s Favorite Floral Service Is Now in New York

By
Click through to see some of their New York bouquets and celebrity favorites.
Courtesy Floom
These aren't exactly bodega roses.
Courtesy Floom
Each bouquet is hand-crafted in New York using seasonal flowers.
Courtesy Floom
The options change regularly, so you could technically send a fresh bouquet daily.
Courtesy Floom
Advertisement
You can order in advance so you're ready for Valentine's Day.
Courtesy Floom
But there's same day delivery if you wait until the very last second.
Courtesy Floom
They work with local florists to craft the perfect bouquet.
Courtesy Floom
Advertisement
Kate Moss loves their white and greens.
Courtesy Floom
The cool girls at Glossier bought these blooms.
Courtesy Floom
Slideshow | List
- / 9

If you still haven’t purchased the perfect Valentine’s Day gift yet (even if it’s just for yourself), flowers should do the trick. Luckily, beloved British cool girl bouquet brand Floom is launching in New York just in time for the big day.

The super-luxe floral service counts Kate Moss (she loves their white and greens), the xx, actress Amanda Holden and Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch as fans, and all your favorite designers have partnered with them on Instagram. They’ve provided bouquets to Fleur du Mal’s latest New York pop-up shop, in addition to Burberry and Glossier, who most recently opted for The Waltz arrangement.

Bursting at the seams #fleurdumal 🌹🌺🌷

A post shared by Fleur du Mal (@fleurdumalnyc) on

On Floom’s site, you can scroll through available bouquets, and then a hand-picked team of local, independent florists will craft it for you. They provide a lineup of bouquets based on what’s fresh in your location, with enough varieties to make the perfect arrangement from afar.

On Instagram, they’re introducing their new New York florists one at a time. Floristy Flowers, who have crafted bouquets for Alexandra Wang, Chanel and Oprah is working with them, and Buds of Brooklyn is representing the outer boroughs.

Regular delivery is $14.99 and same-day delivery is $19.99, but you have to order before noon to guarantee it arrives in time. And despite the celebrity clientele, the flowers are still affordable. The smallest arrangement starts at $45 for carnations, poppies and roses, while the most luxe option will set you back almost $300 for ranunculus and orchids in a glass vase.

Click through to see some of their best blooms and to find out who’s buying them.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page