Former New York Observer Editor in Chief Launches Crypto News Site

Ken Kurson, the former editor in chief at The New York Observer (now Observer) from 2013 to 2017, has dived into the niche beat of cryptocurrency with a news site he founded called Modern Consensus.

“There are massive gaps in reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain news,” Kurson said in a statement on Monday. “Readers are looking for intelligent, focused and engaging reporting of the blockchain and cryptocurrency space—not just the technology but the people behind the technology—and Modern Consensus will provide exactly that.”

Kurson is joined by Wall Street trader-turned-journalist Lawrence Lewitinn, who serves as the website’s editor in chief and cofounder.

Lewitinn held a brief two-month stint at Observer as a business and technology editor in 2017 under Kurson’s leadership. He left the job in May 2017, according to his LinkedIn page, around the same time Kurson resigned.

Before Observer, Lewitinn was a writer and video producer for Yahoo Finance and CNBC, after working on Wall Street for more than two decades.

Kurson first wrote about cryptocurrency in 2013 in an article for Esquire, when Bitcoin broke $1,000 for the first time. He also mentioned Ripple in the article as an emerging cryptocurrency, which was said to be Ripple‘s first appearance in mainstream media. Kurson is a board member of Ripple.

He also led a few reporting projects on Bitcoin during his time at Observer.

Kurson joined Observer in 2013 and led the digitalization of the paper from a New York City-focused publication to a website with national coverage. He ended the print version of The New York Observer in November 2016 and dropped “New York” in the publication’s name paper.

In May 2017, Kurson resigned from Observer amid controversies over his ties with Jared Kushner, then publisher of Observer and the son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

Modern Consensus published its first article on December 15, 2017 by Lewitinn. The website tracks prices for Bitcoin and five other cryptocurrencies.