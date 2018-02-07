Drew Barrymore Is Touring Exclusive Upper East Side Apartments

Drew Barrymore is reportedly touring Upper East Side apartments, including this Park Avenue abode. Click through to see inside.
Kleier Residential
A semi-private elevator leads into the apartment.
Kleier Residential
This unit is listed for $5.5 million.
Kleier Residential
She's also looking at apartments on Fifth Avenue.
Kleier Residential
Barrymore previously lived in 830 Park Avenue.
Kleier Residential
One of the three bedrooms.
Kleier Residential
The double vanity in the master suite.
Kleier Residential
Drew Barrymore is on the move, and she’s looking at some of the more exclusive real estate on the market.

Barrymore is reportedly touring apartments on the Upper East Side, says the New York Post, checking out listings on Park Avenue and Fifth Avenue. More specifically, she looked at a three-bedroom, four-bathroom co-op at 1125 Park Avenue, per the Post.

That particular unit is asking $5.5 million, and it’s been on and off the market since June 2017, when it was listed for nearly $5.8 million.

Drew Barrymore is on the move. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The apartment has a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, as well as an eat-in kitchen with a center island, custom-built banquette and wood cabinetry, plus Viking, SubZero and Miele appliances. The master suite has high ceilings and custom closets, and the bathroom is finished in Rosa aurora marble, with a double vanity and a glass shower with a marble bench, according to the listing held by Kleier Residential. New hardwood floors, custom moldings and a number of closets are among the other attributes of the home, which is accessed via a semi-private elevator.

Barrymore also reportedly checked out a two-bedroom, three-bathroom co-op at 965 Fifth Avenue, listed for $5.3 million, though it seems more likely she’d opt for an apartment with more bedrooms, as she has two daughters withher ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

Indeed, the actress is already quite familiar with the area—she previously lived in 830 Park Avenue, with Kopelman and their children.

Barrymore isn’t the only notable name potentially scooping up an Upper East Side home—the Obamas are reportedly considering buying an apartment in the neighborhood, though they were last looking a bit further east than Barrymore.

