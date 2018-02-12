Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Wainscott Rental Is Now For Sale

By
The lavish Hamptons estate frequented by names like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez is now for sale. Click through to see inside.
Courtesy The Corcoran Group
The house spans 19,000 square feet.
Courtesy The Corcoran Group
The 110-seat screening room.
Courtesy The Corcoran Group
There are both indoor and outdoor pools.
Courtesy The Corcoran Group
There is also a tennis court, pool house and gym.
Courtesy The Corcoran Group
It's listed for just under $16 million.
Courtesy The Corcoran Group
A Hamptons home graced by the presence of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has hit the market. Known as Goose Creek, the Wainscott mansion spans 19,000 square feet and is located right off Georgica Pond.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z rented the home in 2012 for a reported fee of $500,000 a month, per Mansion Global. However, they aren’t the only famous faces to once occupy the house—Jennifer Lopez and Madonna have both reportedly rented it.

The eight-bedroom, 11.5-bathroom home is now listed for sale, with a nearly $16 million price tag attached. The estate “provided much privacy and a fabulous entertainment venue for lavish Hollywood premiers and screenings,” declares the listing shared by Corcoran brokers Michael Schultz and Susan Ryan.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s former Hamptons home is for sale. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It’s easy to see why this abode would appeal to such names—the entertainment level downstairs contains a 110-seat screening room, which is adjacent to a bar and even more entertaining space, making it ideal for any industry bigwig.

Apparently, Jay-Z and Beyoncé rented the home along with Damon Dash, and used the aforementioned screening room for an event attended by Sandra Bullock, Adrien Brody and more.

Elsewhere on the 5.5-acre property at 30 Wainscott Stone Highway, there’s a tennis court, pool house and a gym. There is an indoor pool and spa, as well as an outdoor pool (because sometimes just one isn’t enough) and a spa.

While the home might sound like it would be a good fit for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the couple already moved on to another palatial Hamptons home—they purchased a house on Briar Patch Road, also on Georgica Pond, for $25.9 million in September.

