No Studio Spent More on Super Bowl Ads Than Universal With ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel

Short of pulling the fastest of ones like Netflix did with The Cloverfield Paradox, major movies usually require major marketing campaigns. What better way to get the word out than advertising during the United States’ biggest television night of the year: the Super Bowl?

According to data gathered by iSpot.tv and given to Variety, four of the top five movie advertisements in terms of estimated media value enjoyed Super Bowl airtime, led by Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Per the report, the studio has spent $11.94 million through Sunday for a single national ad which aired on NBC’s telecast. iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company that pulls attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs.

Not only did Fallen Kingdom lead the way in terms of media value, but the trailer also notched iSpot’s best Attention Index score (140), which measures interruptions such as channel changing and fast-forwarding. The ad came in 40 percent lower than your typical trailer.

Though 2015’s Jurassic World, the franchise’s first movie in 14 years, was met with the blogger’s version of shrugged shoulders, it shocked at the box office by claiming $1.6 billion worldwide. It is currently the fourth highest-grossing movie ever.

But Universal, which has consistently ranked among the top three studios in box office grosses this decade, wasn’t done there. It also claimed the No. 2 spot with two national ads for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new Die Hard-esque action movie Skyscaper airing across two networks. That earned an estimated media value of $8.07 million.

Rounding out the top five was Disney/Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story ($7.8 million), Columbia Pictures’ Peter Rabbit ($6.35 million) and Paramount Pictures’ Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($5.38 million). According to comScore, which measures social media buzz among other things, Solo generated 109,000 online conversations while Fallout generated 31,600.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is due out on June 22.