Everything to Know About Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Visit

By
Click through to see Kate Middleton and Prince William's official visit to Sweden and Norway.
Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton met with Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel of Sweden, at the palace.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Their first day in Sweden involved a Bandy hockey match in Stockholm.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
They attended a reception dinner at the British Ambassador's house.
Mark Stewart/Getty Images
Advertisement
The Duchess of Cambridge visited children who take part in a mental health program.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Princess Victoria discussed outlooks on managing mental health.
Arthur Edwards/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess met Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar at Haga Palace. Perhaps they're plotting a Prince George proposal?
Raphael Stecksén/Royal Court of Sweden
Advertisement
At a reception to celebrate Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery on the second day of their visit.
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
In Norway they were greeted by Crown Princess Mette Marit and Crown Prince Haakon.
Cornelius Poppe/AFP/Getty Images
They attended a royal dinner with Princess Martha Louise, Harald V, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette Marit and Princess Astrid.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Advertisement
With Norway's King Harald on their way to dinner.
Lise Aaserud/AFP/Getty Images
At an event for the Norwegian Ski Federation with local children.
Arthur Edwards/Getty Images
Greeting fans outside the palace.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Advertisement
Meeting with Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon during a visit to a tech start-up.
Hannah McKay/Getty Images
At Hartvig Nissen School in Norway.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Slideshow | List
- / 15

If you found yourself unable to keep up with the royal family’s official visit to Sweden and Norway (perhaps you’re not in a group text devoted to their antics), there’s still time to catch up with all of the cold weather ensembles Kate Middleton wore—and Prince William’s new haircut.

On the first day of their tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ventured to the Royal Palace of Stockholm to meet with Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel. While Princess Victoria was formerly the family’s rebellious royal, much like Prince Harry, she’s settled down over the years. After marrying Daniel, who was formerly a personal trainer, she had Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

In Norway, Kate and William visited with Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and his wife, Crown Princess Mette Marit. She was a previously controversial choice for princess, as the former waitress was a commoner and single mother, and her ex was a convicted drug dealer.

But while the trip involved plenty of fun and games (literally, they played Bandy hockey in Stockholm), the royals also tackled serious issues, like mental health programs in local schools.

Click through to see all the best moments from their icy vacation.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page