Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Romantic Stay at Imanta Resort









The holiday season might be over, but Kourtney Kardashian is still celebrating the start of 2018. The reality star recently embarked on a trip to Mexico with her boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, where the couple opted to stay at the Imanta Resort.

The eco-friendly hotel in Punta Mita, which opened in 2010, sprawls over 250 acres. Guests can select one of the 1,900-square-foot hotel suites (ocean view or jungle view), or one of the one-bedroom, 2,500-square-foot oceanfront casas, with private terraces and a daybed overlooking the infinity pool. Of course, there are even fancier accommodations, like Casona Jaguar—the 10,000-square-foot abode includes a rooftop solarium with a hot tub, an infinity pool and three separate bedroom suites, as well as separate living and dining rooms.

As Kardashian-Jenner encyclopedia E! notes, Kardashian usually stays at Casa Aramara, but she and Bendjima wanted a “different type of experience” this time around, which explains their decision to stay at Imanta. Their room was “set up on a cliff with gorgeous views of the ocean,” with a private pool. The duo was particularly fond of the hotel because of its remote location in the middle of the jungle, in addition to its proximity to the beach.

Aside from taking a dip in the ocean, the couple also reportedly opted for a few spa treatments at the hotel’s fittingly dubbed “Jungle Spa,” where guests can enjoy holistic treatments, based on Aztec and pre-Hispanic healing methods, either on the beach or in a private suite.

In true Kardashian fashion, she dutifully documented her adventures on the trip via Instagram Stories and Snapchat, and shared a few bikini photos along the way. She also uploaded photos of the couple’s massage she and Bendjima indulged in, plus the rose petal bath.

Kardashian and Bendjima are now back in Los Angeles, but they’ll likely be jetting somewhere else soon—the pair started dating less than a year ago, and aside from this Mexico jaunt, they’ve already vacationed together in Paris, St. Tropez and even Egypt.