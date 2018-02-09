Where to Book Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Reservations in Brooklyn

Want a prime Valentine’s Day dinner, without having to cross the East River? Brooklynites, rejoice, for we’ve found 10 excellent Kings County restaurants with tables for two still available on February 14. Grab ‘em before they’re gone!

Foodie couples with an appreciation for New Nordic cuisine will find a lot to love at Restaurant Norman, the industrial-chic all-day restaurant from Scandinavian culinary masters Claus Meyer and Fredrik Berselius. This impeccably-designed Greenpoint spot is serving up a three-course prix fixe menu on Valentine’s Day for just $55. Featured plates will include Scallops with kohlrabi and rose, Dry-Aged Steak with potato and black kale, and Parsnip Ice Cream with graham crackers.

A wine bar feels like a natural fit for Valentine’s Day, and Denizen, an intimate hideaway in Williamsburg, merges a diverse New and Old World wine list with a chef-driven menu. Of course, the dishes are designed to pair perfectly with the vino. On Valentine’s Day, Denizen will be serving its regular à la carte menu in lieu of a pricey prix fixe, making it a charming option for couples who want a low-key—but still delicious—evening. Denizen changes its menu regularly in an effort to serve seasonal ingredients, but there will always be a solid array of cheeses, spreads and flatbreads, like Mama’s Foie, made with chicken liver, foie gras, sour cherries and served with toast. Don’t skimp on the Burrata with English pea pesto, served with Danish rye and make sure to get an order of the “French Onion” Toast with oxtail, Timberdoodle cheese, toasted sourdough.

Another excellent, relaxed Valentine’s Day dinner sans prix fixe menu can be found at Loosie’s Kitchen, the gorgeous café adjacent to the Loosie Rouge cocktail bar. Here, you’ll find American soul food with a strong New Orleans accent, accompanied by bold cocktails. Menu highlights include Cured Steelhead Trout with avocado puree, grapefruit, jalapeño and taro chips, Loosie’s Fried Chicken with house pickles, hot sauce, and a biscuit, and, for dessert, some airy Nutella Beignets.

A chic modern Mexican spot in South Williamsburg, Xixa will offer a Chef’s Selection tasting menu on Valentine’s Day. The menu specifics will be a surprise; just let the Xixa team know of any food allergies or restrictions and prepare for a spicy food journey. Xixa’s regular dinner menu features inventive and globally-influenced dishes like Thai Esquites with sweet corn, tom yum broth, red curry aioli, and cotija cheese, Albondigas Lamb Meatballs with crushed avocado “hummus” and feta cheese, Carnitas of Pork Belly and Cheeks with fava beans, black trumpets, and pasilla-pulque-prune sauce, and Carne Asada Rossini with grilled filet, foie-truffle tortillas, and Oaxacan mole sauce. Rest assured, Xixa’s Valentine’s Day tasting menu won’t be a bore.

At Chef Kevin Adey’s Bushwick temple of pasta, you’ll find a luxe five-course Valentine’s Day menu with multiple options to choose from. Flavor-wise, Adey’s dishes incorporate both American and European influences, resulting in a $100 per person dinner that can only be described as indulgent. Examples include a Beef Tartare with Dijon mustard, shallots, egg, and watercress, Beausoleil Oysters with bacon and egg, Anellini with clams, pancetta, and parsley, Cornetti Diavolo with pork ragu and New York Strip with rutabaga rosti, sherry-braised shallots, and beurre noisette. Dessert is a Chocolate Tart with banana, marshmallow, and graham cracker.

In 2016, when Fort Greene’s Chez Oskar shuttered after nearly 20 years, Central Brooklyn mourned the loss of its charming environs, gracious service, and excellent Franco-American eats. Fortunately, Chez Oskar’s owners revived the eatery in Bed-Stuy this year, bringing along its winning combination of quaint Gallic decor and time-honored bistro fare. On Valentine’s Day, Chez Oskar will serve its regular dinner menu, with favorites like French Onion Soup topped with bread gratinée au gratin, Les Moules, with PEI mussels served with fries and salad, and Couscous Royal with slow-cooked chicken, lamb, merguez, Moroccan spices, chickpeas, and vegetables in an aromatic broth.

The powerhouse female restauranteurs behind erstwhile Clinton Hill café, Tilda All Day, followed up their debut project with Otway, a beautiful neighborhood eatery with an ambitious and often-experimental New American menu. Valentine’s Day reservations at this Brooklyn hotspot are going fast, but you can still snap up a couple of prime-time bar seats, where you’ll be able to order the full menu, including Otway’s Valentine’s special, a Heritage Breed Roast Chicken for Two served with seasonal veggies and a local green salad. To finish the meal off right, the Otway team will be pushing a dessert cart around the dining room, loaded with delectable treats like chocolate cake, almond tart and house-baked cookies.

This contemporary American spot is ideally located for a date-night dinner, thanks to its immediate proximity to the Brooklyn Academy of Music. It also delivers a warm and welcoming dining room with tons of neighborhood charm and a surprisingly-ambitious menu. Prospect’s Valentine’s Day repertoire involves a five-course prix fixe for $75 per person, with selections including Raw Oysters with horseradish, pear, and chervil, Octopus with Morcilla, potato hash, and preserved lemon, Cavatelli with broccoli rabe, pecorino, egg, and chili, Braised Short Ribs with beet risotto, cippolini onion and dill, and a Chocolate Brownie with peanut brittle, bruléed banana and caramel.

After years of walk-in-only tables, Andrew Tarlow’s chill Fort Greene trattoria recently started taking reservations, which is fantastic news for anyone in need of Valentine’s Day plans. This year, Roman’s will offer an $85 per person prix fixe, with an antipasti course, a primi option, an entrée portioned for two and a sweet finish. Roman’s Valentine’s menu has options for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike, ranging from Mackerel Crudo with Oroblanco grapefruit, Spaghetti alle Vongole with clams and even Grass-Fed Ribeye with lentils and kohlrabi.

With an imaginative and seasonal New American menu from an alum of Agern and Aldea, Chef Brad Willits’ relatively-new Camperdown Elm has already established itself as a must-visit venue in Southern Park Slope. The stylish yet homey dining room makes fine use of exposed brick and copious greens, and the kitchen turns out familiar dishes with a globally-influenced spin. The Valentine’s Day prix fixe will include four courses—snacks, appetizer, entrée and dessert–for $60 per person, with dish choices like Negroni Granita with crispy meringue, Potato and Uni Galette with shiso, Duck with sunchoke, black garlic, beets, and sherry, and Chocolate and Hazelnut Pudding with salted cream and cacao.