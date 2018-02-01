Luxe Mardi Gras Beads You Probably Shouldn’t Throw

Arman Sarkisyan 22-Karat Yellow Gold and Silver Necklace with Lapis Beads and Diamonds $6,900, Cathyeastham.com.
Courtesy Arman Sarkisyan
Wendy Yue 18-Karat White Gold and Emerald Bead Necklace With Black Jade, Coral, Tsavorites, Rubellites, White Diamonds, Black Agate, Rubies and Champagne Diamonds, $11,900, WendyYue.com.
Courtesy Wendy Yue
Mallary Marks 18-Karat Yellow Gold Necklace with Rubies, Sapphires, Citrine, Amethysts, Tourmaline, Aquamarine and Chrysoberyl, $10,190, Twistonline.com.
Courtesy Mallary Marks
Ippolita 18-Karat Gold, Peridot, Amethyst, Iolite, Rose de France Amethyst and Lavender Quartz Necklace, $27,000, Ippolita.com.
Courtesy Ippolita
Mastoloni Tahitian Pearl Necklace With 18-Karat White Gold Clasp, $4,840, Mastoloni.com.
Courtesy Mastoloni
Sylva & Cie 18-karat yellow Gold and Turquoise Beaded Necklace $1,750, Marissacollections.com
Courtesy Sylva & Cie
Carolina Bucci Vintage Coral Beaded Necklace with Blackened White Gold and Black Diamonds, $1,440, Twistonline.com.
Courtesy Carolina Bucci
Elizabeth Locke Labradorite, Blue Sapphire and 19-Karat Hand-hammered Yellow Gold Necklace, $5,275, Neimanarcus.com.
Courtesy Elizabeth Locke
Anaconda Blue and Purple Chalcedony Necklace With 19-Karat White Gold Clasp, $2,420, Twistonline.com.
Courtesy Anaconda
Sydney Evan's 14-karat Yellow Gold, Diamond and Mammoth Ivory Beaded Necklace, $5,085, Sydneyevan.com.
Courtesy Sydney Evan
Marco Bicego's 18-Karat Yellow Gold Hand-Engraved Necklace with Mixed Semi-Precious Gemstones, $17,150, MarcoBicego.com.
Courtesy Marco Bicego
John Hardy 18-Karat Yellow Gold, Black Mother of Pearl, Blue Sapphire and White Diamond Pave Legends Necklace, $11,500, John Hardy.com.
Courtesy John Hardy
Rosanne Pugliese Aquamarine Beaded Necklace With 22-Karat Yellow Gold Closure, $2,100, Twistonline.com.
Courtesy Rosanne Pugliese
Shamballa 18-Karat White Gold Necklace With Faceted Gray Diamond Beads, White Diamond Beads, Yellow Sapphire Beads and Granite Beads, Price Upon Request, Shamballajewels.com.
Courtesy Shamballa
Dezso 18-Karat Rose Gold Necklace With Aquamarine Beads, Espresso Brown Coconut Shell Beads and Black Enamel, $3,000, Twistonline.com.
Courtesy Dezso
No other celebration quite epitomizes indulgence like Mardi Gras, yet there’s nothing decadent about the festival’s customary plastic beads. Why not indulge in something a little more luxurious? We’ve compiled a plethora of beaded necklaces that you will most definitely want to keep for yourself and should not throw at parade revelers.

For example, consider Wendy Yue’s emerald beads, which are the epitome of decadence and glamour. They feature an equally stunning one-of-a-kind black jade pendant embedded with a milieu of precious gemstones, perfect for the fashion-conscious carouser.

Shamballa, the Danish brand that has made its mark selling upscale beads, has just the item for diamond lovers. Their faceted white diamond and gray diamond beaded necklace might be the coolest and most unexpected way to wear major bling. The pearl necklace, the most classic of jewelry items, can also be the perfect Mardi Gras accouterment—if it’s the right strand. Try Mastoloni’s long, 40-inch necklace with different shades of exquisite Tahitian pearls, which can easily be doubled or even tripled up if celebrations call for it.

For the true Mardi Gras devotee, Ippolita has a necklace in the authentic Mardi Gras color palette, representing purple, green and gold with amethysts, peridot and, naturally, 18-karat yellow gold. Meanwhile, Mallary Marks hits all the hues of the rainbow in her festive 18-karat gold beaded necklace, which combines gems like rubies, sapphires and tourmalines.

Arman Sarkisyan creates an ultra-elegant version of the Mardi Gras style with lapis lazuli beads, combined with open metalwork designs in silver and accented with a couple of large beads in solid gold. Sylva & Cie also uses gold beads, opting to mix them with bright turquoise and the blue trend continues with designer Rosanne Pugliese’s aquamarine strand.

For a true statement piece, look no further than John Hardy’s multi-strand necklace, with beads of black mother of pearl and gold. They’re connected with a gold and diamond clasp shaped like the head of—wait for it—a mythical water dragon.

The best thing about a luxurious strand of precious beads? They’re a versatile jewelry box staple. They can and should be worn long after Mardi Gras (and its inevitable accompanying hangover) is over, to inject every occasion with a touch of over-the-top decadence.

