Meet Norway’s Most Eligible Royal, Marius Borg Høiby

By
Click through to get to know the young royal.
Instagram
Marius Borg Høiby is Crown Princess Mette-Marit's oldest son.
Instagram
He's not exactly your typical royal.
Instagram
The 21-year-old officially left public life in January 2017.
Instagram
Advertisement
His birthday was on January 13.
Instagram
He's currently studying at an undisclosed school in California.
Instagram
He's no longer conducting official business on the royal family's behalf, according to an official statement.
Instagram
Advertisement
His siblings, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, are heirs to the throne.
Instagram
You'll have to be okay with a few adventures.
Instagram
He's no longer seeing his longtime girlfriend, heiress Linn Helena Nilsen.
Instagram
Advertisement
They previously lived together in Los Angeles.
Instagram
Despite a slightly scandalous past, his time in California has been quiet.
Instagram
Slideshow | List
- / 12

Marius Borg Høiby is Norway’s most eligible royal…and he just might be the most eligible royal in the world, especially now that Prince Harry is no longer available.

The Los Angeles resident, who looks like a Vine star and has been known to rock a man bun, officially quit public life to enroll in college in the United States. But that doesn’t mean he’s done with social media. On Instagram, he gives Queen Elizabeth’s thirst trapping grandnephew Arthur Chatto a run for his money. The 21-year-old surfer dude shares black and white photos that look far from the royal palace.

Høiby’s mother is Crown Princess Mette-Marit, but you won’t get a princess title if you just so happen to bump into the young royal at a California club and get married. He’s the son of Morten Borg, who has a bit of a shady past, as he was convicted of cocaine possession in 1991.

🇫🇷🤘🏻🍍

A post shared by Marius Borg Høiby (@marius_borg) on

While Høiby has been in the tabloids in the past for his youthful antics, including breaking his arm at a party while attempting a particularly acrobatic somersault, his time in California has been quiet so far (even his 21st birthday in January went undetected). His younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, is equally mischevious. The heir to the throne was caught dabbing by his family on the palace balcony and is often seen yawning at official royal events.

Høiby split from his girlfriend, Norwegian heiress Linn Helena Nilsen, in July of 2017. And while she also attends school in California (unclear if that’s a coincidence), the breakup does make him single and ready to mingle. Of course, you’ll have to eschew royal life for the time being, but you can put your relationship on full display on Instagram.

Scroll through to see the young royal’s strong social media presence.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page