Meet Norway’s Most Eligible Royal, Marius Borg Høiby

Marius Borg Høiby is Norway’s most eligible royal…and he just might be the most eligible royal in the world, especially now that Prince Harry is no longer available.

The Los Angeles resident, who looks like a Vine star and has been known to rock a man bun, officially quit public life to enroll in college in the United States. But that doesn’t mean he’s done with social media. On Instagram, he gives Queen Elizabeth’s thirst trapping grandnephew Arthur Chatto a run for his money. The 21-year-old surfer dude shares black and white photos that look far from the royal palace.

Høiby’s mother is Crown Princess Mette-Marit, but you won’t get a princess title if you just so happen to bump into the young royal at a California club and get married. He’s the son of Morten Borg, who has a bit of a shady past, as he was convicted of cocaine possession in 1991.

While Høiby has been in the tabloids in the past for his youthful antics, including breaking his arm at a party while attempting a particularly acrobatic somersault, his time in California has been quiet so far (even his 21st birthday in January went undetected). His younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, is equally mischevious. The heir to the throne was caught dabbing by his family on the palace balcony and is often seen yawning at official royal events.