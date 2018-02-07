46 New Models to Look Out For at New York Fashion Week

By

Hunter Schafer

Age: 19

Find them on the ‘gram: @hunterschafer

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Versus Versace, R13, Helmut Lang, Versus and Teen Vogue cover.

Elite Model Management

Samantha Ellsworth

Age: 18

Find them on the ‘gram: @samantha.ellsworth

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Calvin Klein exclusive.

Women Model Management

He Jing

Age: 23

Find them on the ‘gram: @fourzz

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Givenchy exclusive.

Elite Model Management

Xie Chaoyu

Age: 21

Find them on the ‘gram: @xie.chaoyu

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: J.W.Anderson, Simone Rocha, Christopher Kane, Prada, Fendi, Missoni, Sonia Rykiel and Givenchy.

Elite Model Management
Carissa Pinkston

Age: 19

Find them on the ‘gram: @cisforcarissa

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Marc Jacobs.

Elite Model Management

Dipti Sharma

Age: 23

Find them on the ‘gram: @deeptisharma511

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Balenciaga exclusive.

Elite Model Management

Hakil Haxhiu

Age: 18

Find them on the ‘gram: @hakilhaxhiu

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Out Magazine, Risbel Magazine, Man of Metropolis Magazine and Lewis Magazine.

Soul Artist Management
Jesse Gwin

Age: 23

Find them on the ‘gram: @jessegwin

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Marie Claire Italy, Man of Metropolis, Risbel Magazine, MR Magazine, British GQ, Vogue Australia, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger and WWD.

Soul Artist Management

Jubril Oyedeji

Age: 21

Find them on the ‘gram: @jubi.jamba

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Attitude Magazine, JackThread, Bon-Ton Style, Uniqlo and Lord & Taylor.

Soul Artist Management

Do Byungwook

Age: 28

Find them on the ‘gram: @do_byungwook

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Ermenegildo Zegna, Belstaff, Edward Crutchley, Dazed & Confused Korea,MatchesFashion Lookbook, Manifesto Magazine, King Kong Magazine and British GQ.

Soul Artist Management
Ye Xiang

Age: 22

Find them on the ‘gram: @yexiangdx

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Fendi, N°21, Federico Curradi, Marni, Dolce & Gabbana, Ermenegildo Zegna, Elle Men China, Dansk Magazine and Valentino Men.

Soul Artist Management

Justin Petzschke

Age: 21

Find them on the ‘gram: @justinpetzschke

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Emporio Armani, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Moschino, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Daks, Attitude Magazine, V Man Limited Edition Calendar, Hachi Magazine, Caleo Magazine, Wonderland Magazine, Coitus Magazine and Document Journal.

Soul Artist Management

August Gonet

Age: 24

Find them on the ‘gram: @augustgonet

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Moschino, Rochambeau, Ovadia & Sons, N-P-Elliott, Idol Magazine, Out Magazine, NYLON, Siki Im x Gentle Monster collaboration, V Magazine, Document Journal, Vogue Hommes.

Soul Artist Management
Oumar Diouf

Age: 20

Find them on the ‘gram: @diouffin25

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Dunhill, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Valentino.

Wilhelmina Models

Mackenzie Lucuik

Age: 22

Find them on the ‘gram: @mackenzieholganlucuik

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Comme Des Garçons, Oamc and Marni.

Wilhelmina Models

Anthony Lyons

Age: 19

Find them on the ‘gram: @anthonylyonsmodel

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: This is Anthony’s first time walking!

Wilhelmina Models
Jared Manhardt

Age: 22

Find them on the ‘gram: @j_manhardt

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC and Calvin Klein Eyewear.

IMG Models

Aira Ferreira

Age: 20

Find them on the ‘gram: @airafn_

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Zara, Dior, Chanel Beauty, Net-a-Porter...pretty much every show!

Women Model Management

Alicia Burke

Age: 23

Find them on the ‘gram: @alicia.burke.14

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Vogue Italia, Harper’s Bazaar, Tom Ford Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Ralph Lauren, DVF, Jason Wu, Altuzarra and Tommy Hilfiger.

Women Model Management
Jourdana Phillips

Age: 26

Find them on the ‘gram: @jourdanaelizabeth

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Vogue Arabia and Saint Laurent campaign.

Women Model Management

Bom Chan Lee

Age: 22

Find them on the ‘gram: @bomchanlee

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: MCM.

IMG Models

Kohei

Age: 20

Find them on the ‘gram: @kohei_326

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Prada, Calvin Klein and Coach.

IMG Models
Oscar Kindelan

Age: 20

Find them on the ‘gram: @oscarkindelan

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Furla and Coach 1941.

IMG Models

Dylan Fender

Age: 20

Find them on the ‘gram: @dylanfender

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Fendi and Prada.

IMG Models

Naomi Chin Wing

Age: 18

Find them on the ‘gram: @naomichinwing

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Interview Magazine, British Vogue and Pop Magazine.

IMG Models
Alyssa Traore

Age: 19

Find them on the ‘gram: @alyssatraore

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Prada campaign and Vogue Italia.

IMG Models

Anna Clare

Age: 17

Find them on the ‘gram: @annahoecker

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: This is Anna’s first time walking!

IMG Models

Faith Lynch

Age: 18

Find them on the ‘gram: @faiithizzle

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Miu Miu, CR Fashion Book and W Magazine.

IMG Models
Shelby Hayes

Age: 17

Find them on the ‘gram: @shelbyhayes00

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Paco Rabanne, Louis Vuitton, Zac Posen, Muse Magazine cover and Carven.

The Lions Model Management

Jess Miller

Age: 24

Find them on the ‘gram: @jessicamiller0

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Jessica is not only a new model but also the first ‘plus’ talent to be signed at The Lions.

The Lions Model Management

EZ

Age: 21

Find them on the ‘gram: @ez_ez_ez_

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Vogue China and Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

The Lions Model Management
Olivia Forte

Age: 17

Find them on the ‘gram: @kidforte

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Coach, Dior and Miu Miu.

The Lions Model Management

Gisele Fox

Age: 16

Find them on the ‘gram: @giselejfox

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Prada, Coach, Dior, Vogue Italia and Vogue Japan.

The Lions Model Management

Paul Hameline

Age: 22

Find them on the ‘gram: @paulhameline

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Fendi, Prada, Lacoste, Saint Laurent and Vogue Japan.

The Lions Model Management
Aiden Konstalid

Age: 16

Find them on the ‘gram:

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Anna Sui and Helmut Lang.

Wilhelmina Models

Kateryna Zub

Age: 17

Find them on the ‘gram: @katerynazub

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Valentino, Acne Studios, Givenchy and Chanel.

IMG Models

Charles Oduro

Age: 21

Find them on the ‘gram: @charles.oduro

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: This is Charles’ first time walking!

Courtesy LA Models
Elliot Meeten

Age: 22

Find them on the ‘gram: @elliotmeeten

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Man About Town, Vogue Hommes, Lewis Magazine, Giorgio Armani, D&G, Balmain Hair Couture and Charlie Underwear.

Courtesy LA Models

Jabali Sandiford

Age: 17

Find them on the ‘gram: @jabalisandiford

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Paper Magazine, Monrowe Mag, Dust Mag, Document Journal, L’Officiel, Highsnobiety, CK One by Calvin Klein Fragrance, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC and Theory.

Courtesy LA Models

Mateo Videla

Age: 21

Find them on the ‘gram: @mateovidela

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: L’Officiel, Client Mag, Lewis Magazine, Dolce & Gabbana, Neil Barrett, Dirk Bikkembergs, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dsquared2, AMI Alexandre Mattiussi, Feng Chen Wang, Carlos Campos, Patrik Ervell, Matiere, Ovadia and Sons and Theory.

Courtesy LA Models
Alexis Kapaun

Find them on the ‘gram: @alexiskapaun

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Document Journal, Wonderland, Teen Vogue and cover L’Officiel Germany.

Courtesy LA Models

Chen Yuan Yuan

Find them on the ‘gram: @chennn_y

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Rick Owens.

Courtesy LA Models

Ella Bella

Find them on the ‘gram: @ellabellamodel

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: This is Ella’s first time walking!

Courtesy LA Models
Olivia Akwane

Find them on the ‘gram: @Olivia_anakwe

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Miu Miu, Schiaparelli Couture, Kenzo and Off-White.

Courtesy LA Models

Sara da Cruz

Find them on the ‘gram: @morgado1998

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: This is Sara’s first time walking!

Courtesy LA Models
The very best part about partaking in New York Fashion Week has to be the unbridled access to everything that’s new. That includes getting a look at all the new makeup that hasn’t even hit the shelves of Sephora yet, but is being artfully applied to a model’s visage backstage, and, of course, the full collections that are making their worldwide debut on the runway.

But that’s not where the newness stops; NYFW also serves as the springboard for the careers of countless models. Remember last season at Calvin Klein when Kaia Gerber took her first stroll down the runway? Now the leggy daughter of Cindy Crawford is landing ad campaigns and magazine covers left and right.

In celebration of everything new, here are 46 fresh faces to look out for at the shows, presentations and after-parties during fashion week for both men and women. You’ll be sure to see a few of these faces splashed across Instagram, billboards and glossy covers in no time, so get clicking.

