46 New Models to Look Out For at New York Fashion Week

Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Jessica is not only a new model but also the first ‘plus’ talent to be signed at The Lions.

































The very best part about partaking in New York Fashion Week has to be the unbridled access to everything that’s new. That includes getting a look at all the new makeup that hasn’t even hit the shelves of Sephora yet, but is being artfully applied to a model’s visage backstage, and, of course, the full collections that are making their worldwide debut on the runway.

But that’s not where the newness stops; NYFW also serves as the springboard for the careers of countless models. Remember last season at Calvin Klein when Kaia Gerber took her first stroll down the runway? Now the leggy daughter of Cindy Crawford is landing ad campaigns and magazine covers left and right.

In celebration of everything new, here are 46 fresh faces to look out for at the shows, presentations and after-parties during fashion week for both men and women. You’ll be sure to see a few of these faces splashed across Instagram, billboards and glossy covers in no time, so get clicking.