46 New Models to Look Out For at New York Fashion Week

Hunter Schafer
Age: 19
Find them on the ‘gram: @hunterschafer
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Versus Versace, R13, Helmut Lang, Versus and Teen Vogue cover.
Samantha Ellsworth
Age: 18
Find them on the ‘gram: @samantha.ellsworth
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Calvin Klein exclusive.
He Jing
Age: 23
Find them on the ‘gram: @fourzz
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Givenchy exclusive.
Xie Chaoyu
Age: 21
Find them on the ‘gram: @xie.chaoyu
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: J.W.Anderson, Simone Rocha, Christopher Kane, Prada, Fendi, Missoni, Sonia Rykiel and Givenchy.
Carissa Pinkston
Age: 19
Find them on the ‘gram: @cisforcarissa
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Marc Jacobs.
Dipti Sharma
Age: 23
Find them on the ‘gram: @deeptisharma511
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Balenciaga exclusive.
Hakil Haxhiu
Age: 18
Find them on the ‘gram: @hakilhaxhiu
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Out Magazine, Risbel Magazine, Man of Metropolis Magazine and Lewis Magazine.
Jesse Gwin
Age: 23
Find them on the ‘gram: @jessegwin
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Marie Claire Italy, Man of Metropolis, Risbel Magazine, MR Magazine, British GQ, Vogue Australia, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger and WWD.
Jubril Oyedeji
Age: 21
Find them on the ‘gram: @jubi.jamba
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Attitude Magazine, JackThread, Bon-Ton Style, Uniqlo and Lord & Taylor.
Do Byungwook
Age: 28
Find them on the ‘gram: @do_byungwook
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Ermenegildo Zegna, Belstaff, Edward Crutchley, Dazed & Confused Korea,MatchesFashion Lookbook, Manifesto Magazine, King Kong Magazine and British GQ.
Ye Xiang
Age: 22
Find them on the ‘gram: @yexiangdx
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Fendi, N°21, Federico Curradi, Marni, Dolce & Gabbana, Ermenegildo Zegna, Elle Men China, Dansk Magazine and Valentino Men.
Justin Petzschke
Age: 21
Find them on the ‘gram: @justinpetzschke
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Emporio Armani, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Moschino, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Daks, Attitude Magazine, V Man Limited Edition Calendar, Hachi Magazine, Caleo Magazine, Wonderland Magazine, Coitus Magazine and Document Journal.
August Gonet
Age: 24
Find them on the ‘gram: @augustgonet
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Moschino, Rochambeau, Ovadia & Sons, N-P-Elliott, Idol Magazine, Out Magazine, NYLON, Siki Im x Gentle Monster collaboration, V Magazine, Document Journal, Vogue Hommes.
Oumar Diouf
Age: 20
Find them on the ‘gram: @diouffin25
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Dunhill, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Valentino.
Mackenzie Lucuik
Age: 22
Find them on the ‘gram: @mackenzieholganlucuik
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Comme Des Garçons, Oamc and Marni.
Anthony Lyons
Age: 19
Find them on the ‘gram: @anthonylyonsmodel
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: This is Anthony’s first time walking!
Jared Manhardt
Age: 22
Find them on the ‘gram: @j_manhardt
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC and Calvin Klein Eyewear.
Aira Ferreira
Age: 20
Find them on the ‘gram: @airafn_
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Zara, Dior, Chanel Beauty, Net-a-Porter...pretty much every show!
Alicia Burke
Age: 23
Find them on the ‘gram: @alicia.burke.14
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Vogue Italia, Harper’s Bazaar, Tom Ford Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Ralph Lauren, DVF, Jason Wu, Altuzarra and Tommy Hilfiger.
Jourdana Phillips
Age: 26
Find them on the ‘gram: @jourdanaelizabeth
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Vogue Arabia and Saint Laurent campaign.
Bom Chan Lee
Age: 22
Find them on the ‘gram: @bomchanlee
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: MCM.
Kohei
Age: 20
Find them on the ‘gram: @kohei_326
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Prada, Calvin Klein and Coach.
Oscar Kindelan
Age: 20
Find them on the ‘gram: @oscarkindelan
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Furla and Coach 1941.
Dylan Fender
Age: 20
Find them on the ‘gram: @dylanfender
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Fendi and Prada.
Naomi Chin Wing
Age: 18
Find them on the ‘gram: @naomichinwing
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Interview Magazine, British Vogue and Pop Magazine.
Alyssa Traore
Age: 19
Find them on the ‘gram: @alyssatraore
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Prada campaign and Vogue Italia.
Anna Clare
Age: 17
Find them on the ‘gram: @annahoecker
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: This is Anna’s first time walking!
Faith Lynch
Age: 18
Find them on the ‘gram: @faiithizzle
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Miu Miu, CR Fashion Book and W Magazine.
Shelby Hayes
Age: 17
Find them on the ‘gram: @shelbyhayes00
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Paco Rabanne, Louis Vuitton, Zac Posen, Muse Magazine cover and Carven.
Jess Miller
Age: 24
Find them on the ‘gram: @jessicamiller0
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Jessica is not only a new model but also the first ‘plus’ talent to be signed at The Lions.
EZ
Age: 21
Find them on the ‘gram: @ez_ez_ez_
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Vogue China and Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.
Olivia Forte
Age: 17
Find them on the ‘gram: @kidforte
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Coach, Dior and Miu Miu.
Gisele Fox
Age: 16
Find them on the ‘gram: @giselejfox
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Prada, Coach, Dior, Vogue Italia and Vogue Japan.
Paul Hameline
Age: 22
Find them on the ‘gram: @paulhameline
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Fendi, Prada, Lacoste, Saint Laurent and Vogue Japan.
Aiden Konstalid
Age: 16
Find them on the ‘gram:
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Anna Sui and Helmut Lang.
Kateryna Zub
Age: 17
Find them on the ‘gram: @katerynazub
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Valentino, Acne Studios, Givenchy and Chanel.
Charles Oduro
Age: 21
Find them on the ‘gram: @charles.oduro
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: This is Charles’ first time walking!
Elliot Meeten
Age: 22
Find them on the ‘gram: @elliotmeeten
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Man About Town, Vogue Hommes, Lewis Magazine, Giorgio Armani, D&G, Balmain Hair Couture and Charlie Underwear.
Jabali Sandiford
Age: 17
Find them on the ‘gram: @jabalisandiford
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Paper Magazine, Monrowe Mag, Dust Mag, Document Journal, L’Officiel, Highsnobiety, CK One by Calvin Klein Fragrance, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC and Theory.
Mateo Videla
Age: 21
Find them on the ‘gram: @mateovidela
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: L’Officiel, Client Mag, Lewis Magazine, Dolce & Gabbana, Neil Barrett, Dirk Bikkembergs, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dsquared2, AMI Alexandre Mattiussi, Feng Chen Wang, Carlos Campos, Patrik Ervell, Matiere, Ovadia and Sons and Theory.
Alexis Kapaun
Find them on the ‘gram: @alexiskapaun
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Document Journal, Wonderland, Teen Vogue and cover L’Officiel Germany.
Chen Yuan Yuan
Find them on the ‘gram: @chennn_y
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Rick Owens.
Ella Bella
Find them on the ‘gram: @ellabellamodel
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: This is Ella’s first time walking!
Olivia Akwane
Find them on the ‘gram: @Olivia_anakwe
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: Miu Miu, Schiaparelli Couture, Kenzo and Off-White.
Sara da Cruz
Find them on the ‘gram: @morgado1998
Shows, shoots and campaigns you've seen them in: This is Sara’s first time walking!
The very best part about partaking in New York Fashion Week has to be the unbridled access to everything that’s new. That includes getting a look at all the new makeup that hasn’t even hit the shelves of Sephora yet, but is being artfully applied to a model’s visage backstage, and, of course, the full collections that are making their worldwide debut on the runway.
But that’s not where the newness stops; NYFW also serves as the springboard for the careers of countless models. Remember last season at Calvin Klein when Kaia Gerber took her first stroll down the runway? Now the leggy daughter of Cindy Crawford is landing ad campaigns and magazine covers left and right.
In celebration of everything new, here are 46 fresh faces to look out for at the shows, presentations and after-parties during fashion week for both men and women. You’ll be sure to see a few of these faces splashed across Instagram, billboards and glossy covers in no time, so get clicking.