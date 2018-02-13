Flipping the Script: NY Times’ ‘The Daily’ Podcast Comes to Radio

Since the early days of podcasting, terrestrial radio shows like This American Life have augmented their programs with content on sites like iTunes and Soundcloud.

But The New York Times just flipped the script on that phenomenon.

Today, the Gray Lady announced that its popular podcast The Daily will be available on public radio starting in April. The Times is partnering with American Public Media (APM), the second largest public radio producer in the country, on this initiative.

Michael Barbaro, who hosts the podcast every weekday, will also lead the radio version. The same team of eight editors and producers will work behind the scenes on both shows.

Each hour-long episode of The Daily will be edited down into a 30-minute package analyzing the day’s top news stories.

According to Recode, the Times will receive a portion of the program’s underwriting fees.

The Daily launched in February 2017 and already has more than 4.5 million monthly unique listeners. It’s been downloaded more than 200 million times and was the most popular new podcast on iTunes in 2017.

The show is broadcast from a makeshift studio in the Times building that used to be a storage closet. Over 100 Times journalists have appeared on The Daily over the past year.

APM boasts more than 20 million monthly uniques, along with shows like the BBC World Service, Marketplace and Live From Here (formerly A Prairie Home Companion).

Observer is awaiting comment from the Times and will update this post if they respond.