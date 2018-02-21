NJ Politics Digest: Congressman Shoots Down Calls for Gun Control Measures

New Jersey Congressman Tom MacArthur told The Asbury Park Press Tuesday more gun control measures were not needed in the wake of the school shooting in Florida that killed 17 children and warned that such talk instigates civil unrest among gun owners.

“That will never fly in this country,” MacArthur, who has a 93 percent rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA), told the paper.

MacArthur has opposed measures making it more difficult for those with mental illness to pass gun background checks. But on Tuesday he said he supports strengthening the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, according to the report.

MacArthur, appearing at a roundtable discussion on gun safety, said he also was exploring measures to place armed guards in every school and hospital. That protection might also be extended to churches, too, the paper reported.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday called a press conference to assure parents his administration is doing what it can to protect students and said the state—which already has some of the strictest gun measures in the country—is moving ahead with efforts for even tighter controls.

These include legislation reducing allowed magazine size, banning the sale of body-armor piercing bullets, requiring background checks for private gun sales and banning the sale of .50-caliber assault rifles.

Many of these measures had been vetoed by former Gov. Chris Christie.

Quote of the Day: “It pains me to say this, but it seems as if the federal government, with regard to the northeastern states, is a hostile foreign power as opposed to a partner in this.” — State Sen. Robert Gordon, on the Trump administration’s refusal to contribute significantly to the cost of a proposed rail tunnel to Manhattan.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Boosts Support for Kim, Van Drew

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is boosting its support for Andy Kim and Jeff Van Drew, two South Jersey Democrats looking to snag a couple House seats in this year’s midterm election.

Christian Hetrick, Observer

Phil Murphy Says Women Will Be Majority of Cabinet for First Time in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that his cabinet will be the first in New Jersey history with more women than men.

Christian Hetrick, Observer

N.J. Officials Scramble to Save Trans-Hudson Rail Tunnel

President Donald Trump’s long-awaited federal-infrastructure proposal has dashed any remaining hope that his administration will commit significant federal dollars to a new trans-Hudson rail tunnel, and that’s left New Jersey’s elected officials and other advocates for the long-planned Gateway infrastructure project trying to figure out what to do next.

NJSpotlight

Lawmakers Ready Yet Another Version of Nuclear Subsidy Bill

The Legislature will try to advance a controversial nuclear subsidy bill again this week—at least the fourth version of the measure drafted this year.

NJSpotlight

N.J. Schools Remain on Edge as Reports of Online Posts Stream in

Police in the Bloomfield and Little Falls school districts have investigated questionable online posts over the past few days—including a photo of a student with a gun—but found that neither posed a threat to safety, authorities said.

NJ.com

Murphy Assures Parents and Vows Stricter N.J. Gun Control After Florida School Shooting

Around the same time students who survived the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida began a 400-mile journey to the state’s capital to push for gun reform Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy promised additional action in New Jersey.

NJ.com

N.J. Students Plan Walkouts After Florida School Shooting

Walkouts have been planned in more than a dozen school districts throughout New Jersey after a mass shooting at a Florida high school last week left 17 people dead.

NJ.com

Increased Police Presence at Bloomfield Schools After Student Poses With Gun in Social Media Post

There was an increased police presence at Bloomfield High School on Tuesday afternoon following a student’s posing with a gun in a photo posted on social media.

The Record

Nutley Offers Counseling After Schools Threat

Even the threat of a tragedy can cause distress. Following a recent security threat, the Nutley School District is offering counseling services to students, staff and parents.

The Record

Sweeney Announces Panel Formation to Study Tax and Fiscal Policy

Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-3) today announced the membership of the Economic and Fiscal Policy Working Group to evaluate the impact of the federal tax law on New Jersey’s economy, jobs, housing values and revenue collections and to assess the broad array of issues that impact taxes and spending at all levels of government in New Jersey.

InsiderNJ

N.J. Marijuana Legalization: Some Urge New Jersey to Slow the Rush Toward Legal Weed

Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro is the kind of politician Gov. Phil Murphy and other supporters of legal marijuana ought to be able to count on. A self-described liberal Democrat from Hoboken, Chaparro grew up around marijuana users and has been lobbied by hundreds of legalization proponents—including her own 18-year-old son.

The Record

Marijuana in N.J.—What Elected Officials Are Worried About

A healthy dose of skepticism was evident Tuesday at the Trenton War Memorial at a standing-room-only educational seminar for local and state officials on marijuana legalization.

NJ101.5

N.J. Marijuana Legalization: Middletown Rolls Out Weed Law Tonight

The path toward a ban in Middletown on all things related to the business of legal marijuana will begin at tonight’s township committee meeting.

Asbury Park Press

N.J. Marijuana Legalization: Are Asbury Park Legal Weed Stores a ‘Win’ or ‘Insane’?

Michael Blades wants to open the first marijuana dispensary in the city.

Asbury Park Press

N.J.’s Unemployment Rate Just Spiked, Departing From Rest of the Country

Over the last several months, New Jersey’s unemployment rate has continued to increase putting it now almost one full percentage point higher than the U.S. unemployment rate—a split not seen since February 2015.

NJ.com

ICE Arrests Surging in N.J. Under Trump: Here’s Why

New Jersey saw one of the nation’s biggest surges in arrests by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last year as the federal government cracked down on unauthorized immigrants during President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

NJ.com

Last Step for Bayonne Mosque Approval Set for This Month

The city Zoning Board will hold a special meeting Monday night to approve the Bayonne Muslims’ community center and finalize a settlement with the nonprofit group.

NJ.com

What’s the Best Capital City to Live in? Not Trenton

If you’re looking to move into any of the country’s 50 capital cities, the one that should be last on your list is Trenton, New Jersey.

The Record

McGreevey’s Prison Reentry Program Opens New Brunswick Office

Kedar Hall was losing his eyesight when was released from his most recent stint in prison. First, former Gov. Jim McGreevey came to his aid and lended him his glasses. Then, McGreevey’s agency, the New Jersey Reentry Corporation helped him get glasses and resume his life on the outside.

NJ.com

AmeriHealth to Offer Anti-Opioid Drug at No Cost to Members

AmeriHealth New Jersey has changed its benefits policy to include a no-cost share offer to its members for Narcan and Naloxone – drugs used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses quickly.

NJBiz

Remember When an Angry Christie Almost Killed Tax Deal With Pa.? New Bill Would Ban That

Two years ago, Gov. Chris Christie threatened to pull the plug on New Jersey’s tax reciprocity agreement with Pennsylvania, something that could have meant higher taxes for thousands of residents.

NJ.com

John Pallone to Run for Long Branch Mayor

It’s 1994 all over again.

That was the year that John Pallone and Adam Schneider squared off in one of the most heated mayoral contests in the city’s history.

Asbury Park Press

Paterson Landlord Opens His Doors to Guardian Angels Anti-Crime Group

Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the New York-based Guardian Angels crime prevention group, came to Paterson on Monday morning to meet with a developer about starting neighborhood patrols in the city’s most crime-ridden areas.

Paterson Press

Side Gig for Hoboken Mayor Draws Ire From Council

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla has taken a job with a politically connected law firm, leading to attacks from council critics who say the side gig raises potential conflict-of-interest issues.

The Jersey Journal

Dumont Councilwoman Barbara Correa Resigns

Barbara Correa, a two-term member of the Borough Council, has resigned.

The Record

Racist Social-Media Posts Spark Outrage at Maple Shade High in South Jersey

One 10-second Snapchat video shows a high school student smiling while wearing blackface.

Inquirer