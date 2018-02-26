NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Hopes For Strength in Numbers When Opposing Trump Policies

A report on NJ.com looks at how Murphy is teaming up with like-minded Democratic governors from other states to push for a progressive agenda on everything from gun control to climate change to environmental issues.

“Our collective impact is that much bigger,” Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says in the story.

Murphy was in Washington over the weekend for a meeting of the National Governors Association. While in D.C., Murphy was focused on finding allies on the gun issue and pushing for funding for the Gateway Tunnel Project, according to a piece in the Record.

Gov. Chris Christie is no longer in office, but New Jersey residents can thank his policies for a relatively small increase in their property taxes last year, according to a report on NJ101.5 The radio station reports that data release by Gov. Phil Murphy’s office indicates the state’s average property tax bill rose less than 2 percent last year. During his tenure, Christie was able to institute several measures aimed at slowing the increase of the state’s well-known property tax burden, including a 2 percent property tax cap passed in 2010.

And money must be on the mind of Sen. Bob Menendez these days. Politico reports the state’s senior U.S. senator spent nearly $5 million in his successful fight against federal corruption charges, according to tax filings for 2017. That total is expected to climb to cover costs incurred earlier this year, as Menendez’s team prepared for a retrial only to learn federal prosecutors would drop the case against him.

Quote of the Day: “They already put the screws to New Jersey. We have nothing to lose.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on a plan to let residents make charitable deductions in lieu of property taxes as a way to secure a federal income tax deduction.

NJ Senate to Vote Monday on Charity Workaround to Federal Tax Law

Defiant New Jersey Democrats said Friday that they are moving ahead with a legally-dubious plan to let residents make charitable contributions in lieu of property taxes, promising to vote on the bill in the state Senate on Monday and threatening to take the fight to court if necessary.

Under Murphy, N.J. joins its neighbors in opposing Trump

Gov. Phil Murphy joined the governors of Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island in a coalition to strengthen gun laws. He returned the state to a regional compact to reduce the greenhouse gases contributing to climate change.

Menendez legal tab nears $5M

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez had spent more than $4.7 million as of the end of 2017 on legal bills related to his federal corruption trial, according to reports filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

NJ Property Taxes Rose an Average of Less Than 2 Percent in 2017

New data from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration shows the average New Jersey property tax bill rose less than 2 percent last year.

Governor Phil Murphy focusing on guns, Gateway tunnel at Washington governors conference

Building a coalition around gun safety and arguing for funding for Amtrak’s Gateway tunnel project are two priorities Gov. Phil Murphy is pursuing this weekend as he attends his first meeting of the National Governors Association.

Meet the general in Phil Murphy’s war on Donald Trump

In the first year of Donald Trump’s administration, the president faced a barrage of legal challenges from left-leaning states on everything from immigration to the environment.

Moran: For PSEG, a windfall. For us, the shaft.

PSEG is poised to win a massive subsidy to keep its nuclear plants open, paid for by surcharges on our electric bills of up to $3 billion over the next decade. Committees in both houses approved it Thursday.

BCCLS to resume interlibrary loans as logjam eases

Library-goers in North Jersey, rejoice.

The backlog that has plagued the beloved interlibrary loan system all year long is easing up.

Stevens Won’t Consider Walkout Discipline in Admission Decisions

At least one New Jersey college said it will not penalize any high school student who is disciplined for participating in a walkout in connection to the recent mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Morristown ‘March For Our Lives’ rally to honor Florida school shooting victims

Inspired by Florida school shooting survivors’ passionate comments about mass shootings and gun control, a West Morris Mendham High School student is organizing a local rally to coincide with the national “March for Our Lives” event on March 24.

19 GOP lawmakers urge Ryan to allow vote on stricter gun background checks

Nineteen House Republicans on Friday urged House Speaker Paul Ryan to hold a vote on a bill that pushes for stronger background checks on those seeking to buy firearms, a little more than a week after the deadly school shooting in Florida.

He Didn’t Kill Anyone, But Judge Gave Him Life

After more than three strikes, he’s never coming out.

A man who spent a lifetime repeatedly committing crimes will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Is this Democrat tacking to the left as he runs for Republican-held House seat?

State Sen. Jeff Van Drew, of the most conservative Democrats in the New Jersey Legislature, co-sponsored legislation to restore the death penalty for certain murders and to require parents to be told if their non-adult daughters receive an abortion.

Republican Attorney Seth Grossman Launches CD2 Bid

Atlantic City resident and Somers Point attorney Seth Grossman yesterday announced his plans to be a Republican candidate for Congress in the Second Congressional District. The seat is currently held by Republican Frank LoBiondo. LoBiondo announced last November that he was not seeking re-election, and would leave Congress at the end of this year.

Why some of N.J.’s top schools sank so low in the state’s new rankings

The score was nothing short of stunning for an affluent community such as Westfield, with its pricey school taxes and impressive SAT scores.

People of faith must stand up for immigrants: Q&A with Pope Francis’ man in Newark

One week after Donald Trump’s inauguration, Cardinal Joseph Tobin released a statement calling his immigration orders “inhuman,” and “the opposite of what it means to be an American.”

Governor Phil Murphy on decades of Pompton Lakes pollution: ‘It just horrifies you’

Residents living above an underground lake of toxic chemicals in Pompton Lakes are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to push the federal government to add their neighborhood and an adjacent former DuPont munitions site to the Superfund program, which is used to clean up the nation’s worst pollution.

Pulled over and pregnant: Controversial Howell traffic stop case is closed

A man ticketed for speeding while rushing his pregnant wife, whose water had broken, to a hospital in November has pleaded guilty to a less severe driving violation, according to his lawyer.

PVSC vice chairman who inappropriately touched female employee resigns

The vice chairman of the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission resigned Thursday, one day after POLITICO revealed that an agency report concluded he had inappropriately touched an employee after a meeting last summer.

Town wants cops who accused chief of sexual harassment to testify

The Haddon Township commission is pressing four ranking officers in the police department who allege Chief Mark Cavallo sexually harassed them with unwanted advancements — including touching them on their thighs and spontaneous hugs — to testify under oath about the allegations.

Here are the campaign donors who have received public contracts, tax breaks in Bayonne

Campaign finance records show a number of developers and companies that do business in Bayonne have donated money to current and former city officials.

JC State of the City, a workmanlike glimpse of near future

The Jersey City State of the City speech sounded a bit like this (to paraphrase): Good evening. I want to start by thanking … mumbo-jumbo … public safety … mumbo-jumbo … parks, parks, parks … mumbo jumbo … bikes … mumbo jumbo .. firehouse … mumbo jumbo … annex … mumbo jumbo … reval, reval and reval.

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Millburn’s Complete Streets project

A Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by property owners against the township regarding an $8.2 million road enhancement project they claim was poorly designed and didn’t have Essex County’s approval.

Dumont Councilwoman Barbara Correa takes parting shot at council after resigning

Barbara Correa, who resigned this week from the Borough Council, took a parting shot at her former colleagues in a letter sent to a local newspaper and a group of residents.

Editorial: Another gift to the unions, another pummeling for taxpayers

Our lawmakers believe this is another good time to play Russian Roulette with one of our six public pension plans, and lucky taxpayers get to spin the chamber.

Baraka: Jobless rate for young black men is a national disgrace. What we’re doing

The U.S. economy is recovering from the great recession, yet the recovery has barely touched young black men.

Editorial: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy joins coalition of states on gun control

In the wake of the mass shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida, progressive public officials are pushing for Congress to pass meaningful gun-control legislation, particularly a ban on assault style weapons. State officials can apply pressure, but they are limited. But Gov. Phil Murphy, along with three other governors, are not remaining passive.

Editorial: On guns, listen to the cops and kids

This latest massacre in Florida makes us almost dare to dream that our country will actually do something about guns.

