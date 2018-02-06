NJ Politics Digest: Senate Moves on Measure to Grant Political Appointees Big Raises

There’s a new governor in Trenton, and Senate President Steve Sweeney thinks that means it’s a good time to bring up an old plan to grant raises to some of the state’s top political appointees.

Sweeney has introduced a measure that would boost the pay of judges, prosecutors, Cabinet members and legislative staff, according to Politico. The senate president argues that some of the people covered by his bill haven’t received a raise in a decade. And while New Jersey is famously cash-strapped and over-taxed, Sweeney maintains such raises are small potatoes in a $35 billion state budget.

“It’s a little bit of money to ensure you try to maintain quality people in those positions,” the senate president said in the report.

The measure is similar to a plan put forth under Gov. Chris Christie.

But that legislation stalled when Christie insisted on a deal that included the legislature allow him to profit from a book deal while in office and do away with the requirement that all public notices be published in newspapers—a stance that news media claimed was Christie’s efforts to punish them for unfavorable coverage.

Sweeney’s plan would boost Cabinet members’ salary cap from $141,000 to $175,000, would raise the salaries of state judges, Supreme Court justices, prosecutors, registers of deeds and mortgages and sheriffs by $24,000 over three years. Surrogates and county clerks would receive similar raises, according to Politico.

Quote of the Day: “Murphy didn’t ask to write a book.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on Gov. Phil Murphy’s support for a plan to raise some state salaries. Former Gov. Chris Christie had said he would only support a similar plan if the state legislature passed a measure that allowed him to profit from a book deal.

Gov. Phil Murphy Asserts Leadership Through Executive Orders

Democratic state legislators in New Jersey may learn the hard way what it means to have a first-year Democratic governor assert his leadership over the state and the Democratic Party.

GOP Assemblyman Jay Webber Will Run for Congress to Replace Rodney Frelinghuysen

Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-Morris) announced his plans to run for the soon-to-be-vacated seat of retiring Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11).

N.J. to Join Net Neutrality Legal Challenge Against Trump Administration

New Jersey will join nearly two dozen other states in a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration’s contentious repeal of net neutrality rules, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Pallone Touts Law to Make Federal Websites Mobile-Friendly

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., (D-6th District) of New Jersey, discussed the Connected Government Act at Old Bridge High School.

‘Augmented’ Nuclear Subsidy Bill Could Cost $4 Billion Over 15 Years

Sen. Bob Smith called it greener than Ireland—a bill that aims to bolster a thriving solar sector, enhance state efforts to cut energy use and promote carbon-free electricity that powers more than 40 percent of New Jersey homes and businesses.

Salary Legislation Advances in Senate Without Debate

State lawmakers on Monday quietly advanced legislation that would raise the salaries of judges, county prosecutors, gubernatorial Cabinet members and senior legislative staffers, passing the bill out of committee without a single word of discussion.

State Lawmakers Call for 30 Pages of Reforms at NJ Transit

Gov. Phil Murphy is calling for an overhaul of New Jersey Transit, ordering up a comprehensive financial audit and announcing an experienced transportation specialist will take over the troubled agency. Now, state lawmakers are backing him up, advancing legislation that calls for a full 30 pages of major reforms.

NJ Transit Hoboken Train Crash Investigation Nears Conclusion as NTSB Holds Hearing

The National Transportation Safety Board will meet on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to detail its findings on the September 2016 fatal NJ Transit commuter train crash at Hoboken Terminal.

Will NJ Transit Hoboken Crash Renew Call for Sleep Tests for Engineers?

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to respond to the fatal crash at Hoboken Terminal and a similar accident in Brooklyn by pushing for more testing for sleep apnea, the disorder that could have contributed to both incidents.

Why Do N.J. Bee Keepers Feel Stung?

Honeybee colonies worldwide have come under attack in recent years by the mysterious colony collapse disorder and vicious mite infestations. Now, in New Jersey, state regulations aimed at backyard beekeepers could become another threat to the bee population.

Gov. Phil Murphy Ends New Jersey’s Hostility Toward the Eagles

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Twitter has congratulated the Eagles for their Super Bowl victory—the first nice thing Philadelphia fans have heard about their team from a Garden State governor in years.

N.J. Is a Good Place to Live but the Taxes Stink, Residents Say

New Jerseyans are conflicted. A vast majority love their neighborhoods and most say the state is a good place to live, according to a new poll. But when it comes to the economy, they’re angry about the economic climate, pessimistic about the future and have grown increasingly likely to have an itch to move away.

New Jersey Man’s Suit Against NYPD Over Surveillance Records Goes to State’s Highest Court

When Samir Hashmi sued the New York Police Department five years ago for access to records he believed it had kept on him, he did not expect to become a torch bearer for open government.

Menendez Invokes the Bible Days After Corruption Charges Were Dropped

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez invoked a famous Bible story Monday as he made one of his first public appearances since federal corruption charges against him were dropped.

In N.J., New Administration Giving ‘Pause’ to Charter Schools

Charter school enrollment more than doubled in New Jersey under Chris Christie. But Gov. Murphy has expressed reservations about how the schools are approved and operated.

A Growing Trend, N.J. Parents Pay $25k to Guarantee a Girl

Her entire life, Janine Tardibuono wanted a daughter. After giving birth to her first son 10 years ago, the Bergen County resident tried all the diets, positions and homeopathic tricks in hopes that baby No. 2 would be a female.

Feds Say Hacker Targeted N.J., but the U.K. Won’t Give Him up for Trial

A 32-year-old British hacker facing federal charges in New Jersey in connection with a scheme to allegedly steal massive quantities of sensitive data from computers across the country will not be returned to the United States to face trial.

Censure Fallout: John Curley Formally Loses Monmouth GOP Backing for Freeholder

Monmouth County Freeholder John Curley officially lost his backing from the county Republican party, which selected a new candidate to run for his seat in November.

Lacey’s Financial Meltdown? What Oyster Creek’s Closure Means to N.J.

Oyster Creek Generating Station will never celebrate its 50th anniversary as an operating power plant. In October, it will generate its last megawatt of energy before powering down forever.

New Yeshiva Planned for Lanes Mill Road in Lakewood

The Planning Board Tuesday is set to consider a proposal for a new yeshiva on Lanes Mill Road, in the northeast section of the township.

River Vale, New Milford Named Safest Towns in New Jersey by Study

Residents of River Vale and New Milford can sleep easy, according to a recent study that named them the two safest municipalities in New Jersey for 2018.

Flu Shuts Down Branchburg School District

An entire New Jersey school district was shut down by the flu on Monday.

Big Setback for PennEast Pipeline

New Jersey’s attorney general rejected a proposal for use of state-controlled land for a $1.1 billion natural gas pipeline, slowing the years-long effort by the company to break ground on a project strongly opposed by environmental groups.

Loaded with Donations, Neptune Homeless Offer Their Own Help in Asbury Park

Having already received an outpouring of help, the people living in the homeless encampment between Neptune Boulevard and Asbury Avenue in Neptune decided to make a donation themselves—to the homeless.

Bloomfield Mayor Alleges Fatal Shooting Was a Targeted Attack

The man found shot to death Saturday on a township side street was killed in a targeted attack, according to Mayor Michael Venezia.

Jim Tedesco to Seek Reelection as Bergen County Executive

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco kicked off his reelection campaign this morning amid of a chorus of Democratic leaders led by Governor Phil Murphy who came to sing his praises.

Former Barnegat Mayor’s New Contract Under Fire

A committeewoman and former mayor stepped down from her government post Jan. 1, but did not go far: She accepted a $90,000 contract to provide legal and human resources services for the same township.

Editorial: Fix Broken Municipal Judgeship System

Former Municipal Court Judge Richard B. Thompson admitted Friday to falsifying records in a ticket-fixing scheme that generated more than $500,000 to the towns that hired him.

