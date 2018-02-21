Champion Skier Lindsey Vonn Scored $100,000 in Los Angeles

Champion skier Lindsey Vonn just sold her modern Los Angeles home. Click through to peek inside.
Pacific Union International
Vonn bought the house in 2016.
Pacific Union International
She made a $100,000 profit.
Pacific Union International
It's comprised of four bedrooms.
Pacific Union International
Vonn won a bronze medal for Alpine downhill in PyeongChang.
Pacific Union International
There are multiple gas fireplaces.
Pacific Union International
The home is 4,037 square feet.
Pacific Union International
The kitchen contains Miele appliances and a built-in breakfast bar.
Pacific Union International
There's a separate dining area.
Pacific Union International
The home was built just two years ago.
Pacific Union International
Vonn already bought another home in California.
Pacific Union International
The master suite.
Pacific Union International
It has a private terrace.
Pacific Union International
The master bathroom has a soaking tub, dual sinks and a glass-enclosed shower.
Pacific Union International
No ski slopes, but still a nice outdoor area.
Pacific Union International
The zero edge pool.
Pacific Union International
There's an outdoor shower and a hot tub.
Pacific Union International
There's also an outdoor fireplace.
Pacific Union International
The home has a two-story glass-enclosed entry hall.
Pacific Union International
Skier Lindsey Vonn is currently in PyeongChang, competing in what she has said is most likely her last Olympics.

Vonn tied for sixth place in the Super-G on Saturday and won the bronze medal in the Alpine downhill on Wednesday. She still has another race, the Alpine combined, on Thursday. But she’s also making moves far away from Korea, all the way in Los Angeles. In fact, the Olympic skier scored a profit on her home in Beverly Grove, which she has sold for $3.65 million,

Vonn hasn’t owned the 4,037-square-foot home for all that long—she bought the modern four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence for $3.55 million in April 2016, and listed it for sale by September 2017. While Vonn didn’t take in quite the $3.795 million haul she was hoping for, she still netted a $100,000 profit, reports the Los Angeles Times.

A two-story glass-enclosed entry hall leads into the “Zen-like” home, per the listing held by Gregory Masi of Pacific Union International. There are white oak flooring and skylights throughout. The custom kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances, a center island and a built-in breakfast bar, and is open to a separate dining area and a living room with a gas fireplace.

The master suite includes a sitting area, a fireplace and a private balcony and it overlooks the pool, as well as a sleek bathroom with double sinks, a soaking tub and a large shower. An additional second-floor patio spans over 400 square feet, with picturesque Los Angeles views.

Lindsey Vonn. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood doors lead outside to the private deck on the main level, and while it might not have any snow, the backyard is complete with a zero-edge pool, a Baja deck, a hot tub and an outdoor shower.

Vonn isn’t bidding adieu to the sunny California weather just yet. Vonn actually bought a new West Coast abode last September, right around the time she listed this house for sale—she paid $2.6 million for a four-bedroom residence in Sherman Oaks. And whenever she wants to hit the slopes, there’s always her five-bedroom home in Vail, Colorado, which she bought in 2015.

