Peter Dundas Hosted a Disco for Princesses and Supermodels















What would a disco be without a handful of headline-making royals, plenty of supermodels, an endless stream of champagne, at least one rollerskating dancer and a glam designer at the center of it all? Well, nothing.

Luckily, Bergdorf Goodman hit all the marks for a disco to remember on Friday night, when they turned the second floor of their iconic Fifth Avenue flagship into Club 58. The star of the evening was none other than Peter Dundas, who was co-hosting the disco to celebrate the launch of a capsule collection for his namesake brand, Dundas. You might remember that he first debuted his label last year at the Grammy Awards when he dressed a very pregnant Beyoncé in not one, but two stunning and sparkling looks.

So it comes as little surprise that his bash at Bergdorfs attracted quite a buzzy crowd. Among the sea of models, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jourdan Dunn, Nina Agdal and Daphne Groeneveld, were two royals: the recently engaged Princess Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice of York, and party girl Princess Olympia of Greece. Of course plenty of attendees were bedecked in Dundas designs, like Huntington-Whiteley’s all-blue sequin jumpsuit and Dunn’s risqué lace one-piece; it was solid proof that the designer’s aesthetic is certainly apropos for discos of all types.

Dundas shared his hosting duties with Bergdorfs Queen of Fashion, Linda Fargo, and jewelry designer Eugenie Niarchos. Click through to see all the disco action you missed out on.