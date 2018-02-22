Prince William and Kate Middleton Had a Rather Rebellious Week

After Prince William’s cycling day was done, he and his wife donned hard hats on their visit to Sunderland. They were in Northeast England to visit a construction site for the Northern Spire, the new bridge that will be taller than Big Ben’s clock tower. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were even able to participate in the construction process, as Prince William tightened a bolt on the bridge.

kate middleton tattoos

Kate Middleton is tatted now. Andy Commins/WPA Pool/Getty Images

During the Sunderland visit, the Duchess of Cambridge had a rebellious moment of her own, perhaps in response to her husband’s wild ride. While visiting local artists at The Fire Station, which was recently converted into a music and arts hub, Kate Middleton indulged in some body art. A young artist gave the mother of two (with one on the way) a tattoo, albeit a temporary, henna one that will last for about two days.

Now that Prince Harry has settled down, it looks like Kate Middleton and Prince William are game to stir up some controversy.

