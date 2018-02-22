Prince William and Kate Middleton Had a Rather Rebellious Week

Usually, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official royal visits are quiet affairs with elegant seated dinners and black tie balls. But their latest was a bit out of the ordinary, starting with a motorcycle ride and ending with a tattoo.

On Tuesday, Prince William showed off his wild side by taking a bike for a spin when he visited Triumph Motorcycles in Leicestershire. There, the future King of England suited up to test drive the Triumph Tiger 1200. And yes, he wore a motorcycle jacket over his suit. Afterwards, he told reporters the ride was “very nice” but “not long enough.”

While Prince William on a bike might seem shocking, he was actually an avid biker back in the day. He and Prince Harry have both owned motorcycles—and they both preferred Ducatis. They even participated in a motorcycle rally across Africa to raise money for Sentebale, the charity founded by Prince Harry that supports young people with HIV.

Unfortunately, Prince William has since put his Sons of Anarchy days behind him. He gave up the practice when he had children because Kate Middleton has expressed her disapproval. Specifically, she’s “filled with horror” whenever he takes a bike out.