What We Should Have Learned in School But Never Did

And it didn’t get much better when I graduated from the MBA program at Pepperdine and found myself broke, jobless and living with my parents at the age of 31, while my sister got accepted to medical school after having one of the highest GPA’s in her graduate school program. I felt like she was the source of their pride and joy and I was the source of all their disappointment. This was a major test of my own ability to manage my psychology and was the catalyst for my 10-year journey of building Unmistakable Creative into what it is today.

Managing our psychology is essential to navigating what one of my mentors referred to as a world of diminishing permanence. We have to deal with highs and lows, not tie our self-worth to external events and circumstances, and in the midst of that somehow show up in the world as a fully functional, not completely screwed up human being.

But none of this is ever taught in our schools. Instead, we objectify students with letter grades, test scores, and the pressure of acceptance to prestigious colleges. This chase for accolades and validation continues into adult life. We chase our self-worth through prestigious jobs, more money, and potential partners. We spend almost no time teaching people how to manage the relationship they have with themselves, even though it’s the most important relationship they’ll ever have.

No matter what it is that you’re trying to accomplish, whether it’s building a startup, having a romantic relationship or finish some creative project, you absolutely must learn to manage your psychology. For this article, I’ve broken up managing your psychology into the following categories:

Self-esteem and Self Worth

Validation: So often our self-worth and self-esteem are determined by some form of external validation. For some people it’s a promotion at a job, having their book become a bestseller, or selling their startup. For others, it’s their romantic partner. But as long as you’re trying to fill a void with something external, you’ll be attempting to fill a bottomless pit. When one problem gets solved, another one shows up.

In the years that I was building Unmistakable Creative, being able to move out of my parent’s house was the elephant in the room. It was my primary focus. Then it happened. Not only did it happen, but I also ended up 2 minutes away from the beach where I’d wanted to live ever since I caught a wave there nine years ago. I was getting paid to speak, traveling all over the country, and writing my second book with a publisher. For about two months I was on cloud 9. It became my new normal and another problem took over, dating.

With my 40th birthday around the corner, I felt this immense pressure to meet someone. But in the process, I had handed over my self-esteem to something else external, approval of the opposite sex. This pattern will keep repeating in our lives until we come to terms with the fact that our self-worth can’t be gained through external means. As long as we continue to seek our self-worth through something external, it will always fluctuate.

“True confidence is being more invested in your perception of yourself than someone else’s perception of you.” —Mark Manson

How someone else perceives us should never be the determining factor in our self-worth. As my coach, Nick Notas told me when I asked him if meeting another girl would make forget about the ones things didn’t work out with he said: “yes but you’re still chasing your self-worth through something external so it’s a bit like being a heroin addict. If that doesn’t work out, you’re back where you started”

There are few things more liberating in life than giving up the need to be liked by everyone. Not only is this impossible and out of your control. It’s exhausting.

Once you give this up, two things happen:

You stop wasting a tremendous amount of time and energy The depth and quality of the relationships you do have with people in your life increases dramatically.

You get to show up in the world as a non-apologetic, no bullshit version of who you are. This, in turn, increases your sense of self-worth because your value is no longer dependent on whether or not someone else approves of you. Your attitude becomes “this is who I am, take it or leave it. And if you choose to leave it, then it’s not the right fit for the job, for the relationship, for the partner, etc.

Self Acceptance and Being Uncool

“When we value being cool and in control over granting ourselves the freedom to unleash the passionate, goofy, heartfelt and soulful expressions of who we are, we betray ourselves.” —Brene Brown

Self-acceptance means having the courage to show up as a vulnerable, authentic, no bullshit version of who you are It means not hiding your quirks and rough edges behind masks. In fact what you’ll likely find when you show up as the no-bullshit version of who you are is that the world seems lighter. People who don’t accept you don’t matter because their validation is not the determining factor in what you think of yourself. You’re selective about whose opinion matters.

We don’t learn this in school. And the result is kids who feel unpopular, unseen uncool and in the darkest of scenarios feel compelled to shoot up a damn school. Perhaps the path out of school shootings is teaching students how to manage their psychology.

It’s amazing how much energy and effort we all put into trying to be perceived as “cool.” We deliberately curate our Instagram pictures and Facebook status updates. We’re cautious about what we choose to reveal out of fear of being labeled uncool. But the effort we put into being cool, to sanding off our rough edges can be truly exhausting. Sadly, school doesn’t teach us how to own our stories and come to terms with how uncool we might be. Instead, it teaches us to desperately seek validation from people whose opinions have no relevance in our lives.

I think I’ve come to terms with the fact that are things about me that are uncool.

It’s uncool to be 39 and have the pop culture tastes of a teenage girl. But I’ve binged watched The OC more than once.

It’s uncool to lose your shit and yell four letter expletives at people in traffic who can’t hear you. But I’ve been known to do this from time to time.

It’s uncool to have no filters to what you say on occasion. But I’m not running for office. That shipped sailed a long time ago.

It’s uncool to love sports video games and not know a thing about sports.

The list goes on and on.

And what I’m starting to realize is just how uncool we all are. Whether you were the hottest girl in school, the best player on the team, or the most likely to be promoted at your job, underneath all that we’re all on some level uncool.

It takes far more courage to be uncool than it does to be cool. When own our quirks, rough edges, and idiosyncrasies, the masks we wear, the stories we tell ourselves and the labels we hide behind all fall. Being cool comes with the heaviness of living up to the expectations of others. Being uncool comes with a lightness that liberates us from those expectations.

And the strange paradox of being ok with how uncool you are is that you’ll suddenly be perceived as cool. As my friend Terri Cole said in an episode of Unmistakable Creative “when you approve of yourself

Boundaries

Out of fear of rocking the boat or upsetting another person, people often have loose boundaries. They tolerate behaviors that they’re not ok with, let people walk all over them and end up resenting them. But having loose boundaries more than anything indicates a lack of self-respect. Lose boundaries reduce our self-worth. With strong boundaries, we might piss some people off, but we’re also less likely to find ourselves in situations that are ultimately toxic to our well being. Strong boundaries reinforce our self-worth.

Sufficiency

As a culture, we are obsessed with the idea that something is missing in our lives, and that to be ok we have to bridge the gap between expectations and reality. This ultimately stems from the beliefs that we are not enough, we don’t have enough and there isn’t enough to go around. As a result, we attempt to fill voids in our lives and the holes in our hearts with something external. When our default worldview is that something has to change for us to be ok, we’ll always be operating from a place of deficiency rather than sufficiency, scarcity rather than abundance, only to discover that nothing or nobody can ultimately fill the void. We’ll always feel deficient in some way.

But when our perspective, worldview, and beliefs shift to the idea that we are enough, have enough, and there’s more than enough to go around, we start to see that almost nothing is a finite resource. That’s the strange paradox of busting our asses to make a change. The more desperately we resist what is, the more it persists.

Prioritize Your Happiness

When we prioritize other people’s happiness over our own, we do ourselves and them a great disservice. We’re not authentic and the exhaustion of the facade will lead to an inevitable debacle. Whether it’s the job we take, the person we date, the friendships in our lives or the projects we say yes or no to, when we settle and compromise our own values and standards, we lose our power and diminish our joy. Sometimes it’s only in letting go of that which doesn’t serve us that we can find real joy and show up as the best versions of ourselves. The willingness to walk away is not stubbornness as much as it is a commitment one’s own values and standards. If we’re not mindful, our compromises can eventually turn into resentment

Process Orientation

Unfortunately, we’re taught by school to have an outcome orientation. Grades determine how good you are at something. And something temporary often becomes permanent. This creates unhealthy attachments, expectations, and disappointments. In the worst case scenarios, it causes people not to take any action at all. But nearly all successful people focus on the process instead of the prize.

When you’re process-oriented, outcomes can exceed your expectations. And process orientation allows you to experience progress, which in turn increases your motivation, creating a self-perpetuating cycle that ultimately causes momentum

Self Love and Self Care

Self-worth and self-love usually begin with acceptance and surrender to our circumstances. But there’s a difference between surrender and resignation. Surrender comes from a place of acceptance and abundance. Resignation comes from a place of resistance and scarcity. When our self-criticism is harsh and frequent, this causes us to live an unfulfilling life. We must consider a question that Anna Yusim poses in her book Fulfilled: How the Science of Spirituality Can Help You Live a Happier, More Meaningful Life.

Has this self-criticism produced any positive sustainable changes in your life?

Our self-worth and self-esteem are reinforced by doing everything you can to make the relationship we have with ourselves amazing. That means that we have to make self-care a priority and invest in ourselves.

Self-care is about far more than eating healthy and exercising regularly. It’s about doing things for yourself that add to joy to your life. I’ve even heard some spiritual teachers say that smoking a cigarette when you feel like it and washing it down with whiskey could be self-care. Of course, I’m not encouraging that. But sometimes self-care means splurging on a 200 dollar pair of jeans or going into a barber shop for a shave, haircut, and Godfather-like moments. Self-care is a form of benevolent selfishness.

I know for a fact that I’m a much happier person when I’m surfing and snowboarding on a regular basis. They are non-negotiable parts of my self-care. Because of that, I’ve made adventure one of the biggest priorities in my life this year. I’ve booked multiple snowboarding trips and a surf trip to Sri Lanka.

The relationship you have with yourself is the foundation of your ability to manage your psychology. Make it a priority and love yourself like your life depends on it.

Resilience

There will be times in your life when you fail a test; somebody unexpectedly leaves your life, you get fired from a job, or lose someone you love. Adversity and obstacles are par for the course if you’re going to live fully and die empty.

There are few times that it is more important to love yourself than when you’re in the face of adversity, disappointment, and setbacks. And this is when it is the hardest. This is when our self-criticism tends to be the harshest and we ruminate on how we might have changed the past. By all means, learn from your mistakes. But realize that your failures do not define you. As longs as you see failures as defining, you will suffer.

When we think that we will forever be defined by failure, we take something temporary and make it permanent We take one person’s opinion and make it a universal truth.

If one person doesn’t love us, we assume nobody will.

If one employer doesn’t hire us, we think none of them will.

If we get a bad grade, we believe that we are stupid.

We have to remember the lesson that one of my mentors drilled into my head over and over. Your temporary circumstances are not your permanent identity.

Adversity is often one of the most significant tests of our self-worth.

Fortunately, we do have ways out of adversity. A few days ago I came across this equation Dan Harris new book, Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics:

And I realized that I’ve always done everything I could to resist the pain I was feeling. I always tried to numb it with alcohol or drugs. But with pain and adversity, sometimes that fastest path out is through. Love, whatever happens, see the opportunity in the loss, endings as new beginnings, and that The Obstacle is The Way. Adversity forces you to confront some of your most painful truths. But you also will usually emerge stronger and more whole for having gone through the pain.