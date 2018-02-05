See Every Single Celebrity at the Super Bowl

Click through to see all the celebrities at the 2018 Super Bowl.
Instagram
Cardi B performed during the post-show party.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
Pink performed despite having the flu, spitting out a lozenge before she went on.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. sang "America the Beautiful" before the game.
Elsa/Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver declared her allegiance to the Raiders, who were not playing.
Instagram
Jimmy Fallon attempted to compete with the Selfie Kid, who is 2018's Left Shark.
Instagram
Pink's husband Cary Hart snapped a photo of his family after she sang the National Anthem.
Instagram
Girls Trip and GroupOn commercial star Tiffany Haddish.
Twitter
P. Diddy donned his best Joe Namath inspired fur.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill was "neutral" about the Super Bowl, according to her Instagram post.
Instagram
Justin Timberlake brought prints (and Prince) back.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Actor Miles Teller.
Twitter
Joe Biden with HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky.
Twitter
Gwen Stefani performed at the NBC Sports party.
Instagram
Migos performed with Cardi B at the Maxim after party.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo supported her New England Patriots player boyfriend, Danny Amendola, with a selfie.
Instagram
Gisele Bündchen shared an intimate post-game snap. Unfortunately, there was no wine involved.
Instagram
Rapper Post Malone performed his hit “White Iverson" after the Eagles won.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
Reality star Olivia Caridi stopped by the e-cig cocktail tasting room.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
DJ Marshmello (not to be confused with deadmau5) also performed at the after-party.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
There were plenty of superstar sighting at the Super Bowl last night, despite the freezing temps in Minneapolis. If you didn’t tune in for the festivities, all you missed was a lackluster performance by former boy bander and current Bon Iver impersonator Justin Timberlake (spoiler alert: *NSYNC did not join him, but a holographic Prince did), multiple cuts to Bradley Cooper looking stressed out and supermodel Tom Brady’s supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen chugging wine like she was auditioning to become a Real Housewife (perhaps it was to rid herself of memories of the infamous gif of her husband and son that went viral before the big game).

Throughout the game, several celebrities shared snaps, despite not being caught on camera like Gisele. Gwen Stefani posted an Instagram story with her boyfriend (and the Sexiest Man Alive) Blake Shelton, influencer Olivia Culpo shared a selfie on Instagram and A. Rod snapped a suited selfie from the stands.

After the game, stars flocked to the Maxim after-party to see Cardi B perform (she would have been a welcome addition to the halftime show). The party was sponsored by blu e-cigarettes, and there was even an official tasting room with specialty cocktails inspired by their e-cig flavors. The entire evening was all very 2018, including the Selfie Kid who went viral during the halftime show.

Click through to see everyone who ventured to Minneapolis over the weekend, from Justin Timberlake to all the Victoria’s Secret Angels who didn’t know which team to support.

