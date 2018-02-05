See Every Single Celebrity at the Super Bowl

















There were plenty of superstar sighting at the Super Bowl last night, despite the freezing temps in Minneapolis. If you didn’t tune in for the festivities, all you missed was a lackluster performance by former boy bander and current Bon Iver impersonator Justin Timberlake (spoiler alert: *NSYNC did not join him, but a holographic Prince did), multiple cuts to Bradley Cooper looking stressed out and supermodel Tom Brady’s supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen chugging wine like she was auditioning to become a Real Housewife (perhaps it was to rid herself of memories of the infamous gif of her husband and son that went viral before the big game).

Throughout the game, several celebrities shared snaps, despite not being caught on camera like Gisele. Gwen Stefani posted an Instagram story with her boyfriend (and the Sexiest Man Alive) Blake Shelton, influencer Olivia Culpo shared a selfie on Instagram and A. Rod snapped a suited selfie from the stands.

After the game, stars flocked to the Maxim after-party to see Cardi B perform (she would have been a welcome addition to the halftime show). The party was sponsored by blu e-cigarettes, and there was even an official tasting room with specialty cocktails inspired by their e-cig flavors. The entire evening was all very 2018, including the Selfie Kid who went viral during the halftime show.

