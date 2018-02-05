Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Prince Tribute Draws Ire of Internet

On Saturday, rumors began lighting up the internet that Justin Timberlake was planning a tribute to late Minneapolis native and legendary music icon Prince. Unfortunately, the execution of the idea wasn’t widely celebrated by that very same internet.
During the halftime show of Sunday night’s Super Bowl LII, Timberlake wove in a performance of Prince’s “I Will Die 4 U” while projecting a massive image of the late musician, who passed away in April 2016. He, of course, ran through many of his own greatest hits such as “Suit & Tie,” “Sexy Back” and “Rock Your Body,” but it was the tribute that generated the most conversation online.
A lot of notable Twitter users mocked the move, arguing that the artist would not have endorsed it.
Ahead of the Super Bowl, a Twitter account overseen by Prince’s brother, Omarr Baker, posted a message that seemingly objected to the previous rumor that Timberlake would be using a Prince hologram during his show. It’s not clear if the family objected to what eventually took place.
Regardless, many fans had a problem with it.
Super Bowl LII saw the underdog Philadelphia Eagles take down the New England Patriots 41-33. It was Philadelphia’s first ever Super Bowl victory.