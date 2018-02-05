Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Prince Tribute Draws Ire of Internet

On Saturday, rumors began lighting up the internet that Justin Timberlake was planning a tribute to late Minneapolis native and legendary music icon Prince. Unfortunately, the execution of the idea wasn’t widely celebrated by that very same internet.

During the halftime show of Sunday night’s Super Bowl LII, Timberlake wove in a performance of Prince’s “I Will Die 4 U” while projecting a massive image of the late musician, who passed away in April 2016. He, of course, ran through many of his own greatest hits such as “Suit & Tie,” “Sexy Back” and “Rock Your Body,” but it was the tribute that generated the most conversation online.

A lot of notable Twitter users mocked the move, arguing that the artist would not have endorsed it.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, a Twitter account overseen by Prince’s brother, Omarr Baker, posted a message that seemingly objected to the previous rumor that Timberlake would be using a Prince hologram during his show. It’s not clear if the family objected to what eventually took place.

Regardless, many fans had a problem with it.

If you ever shared two words with #Prince.

Or heard him speak.

Or saw him play. You'd understand in the base of your bones — them deciding to hologram him at the SB — would've busted his heart to pieces. pic.twitter.com/TqK76Yacqi — Vic Mahoney (@VictoriaMahoney) February 5, 2018

The Prince tribute would’ve been cool… except Prince specifically said he didn’t want that, right? Even in death, Prince continues to be misunderstood. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 5, 2018

PRINCE HATED JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND HE IS DEAD SO CANNOT OBJECT TO THIS ACTUAL KIDNAPPING — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) February 5, 2018

WOW JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE TRYING TO RUIN PRINCE AND JORDAN 3s IN THE SAME DAMN PERFORMANCE 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — Eddie Huang (@MrEddieHuang) February 5, 2018

Okay punkass justin Timberlake. You was cool till you pulled that Prince bullshit. You dissed Prince on a track of yours and you dissed him onstage when you lowered the mic stand onstage when prince won an award. Later for ya ass — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) February 5, 2018

NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) February 5, 2018

Not down with the dead Prince duet. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) February 5, 2018

Problem is, a lot of people down with Prince know he wouldn’t approve https://t.co/tD7W6ol0wp — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 5, 2018

Prince didn’t like Justin Timberlake.. it’s kind of rude to use his image for this performance #PEPSIHALFTIMESHOW — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 5, 2018

Super Bowl LII saw the underdog Philadelphia Eagles take down the New England Patriots 41-33. It was Philadelphia’s first ever Super Bowl victory.