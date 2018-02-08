The Meditative Boot Camp Adventure for Millennials

By
Scroll through to see inside past Surf Yoga Beer retreats.
Courtesy Surf Yoga Beer
Mantas Zvinas, the founder of Surf Yoga Beer adventure trips.
Courtesy Surf Yoga Beer
"When I moved to New York from LA my lifestyle changed from being outdoors most of my the time, like surfing, hiking, spearfishing or even just taking my dog for a run, to being stuck in the concrete jungle and hustle," Zvinas explained.
Courtesy Surf Yoga Beer
Next up, Surf Yoga Beer is heading to Brazil, Portugal and Greece.
Courtesy Surf Yoga Beer
Advertisement
The workouts are catered to each environment.
Courtesy Surf Yoga Beer
In Iceland, they'll be running on top of volcanos.
Courtesy Surf Yoga Beer
"SYB stands for a balance of life, invigorating adventures, surf, spirituality, perspective warping, friendship, yoga and letting your guard down," Zvinas said.
Courtesy Surf Yoga Beer
Advertisement
If you can't make it on a retreat, catch the SYB class at Bandier's Studio B or the SoulCycle Annex.
Courtesy Surf Yoga Beer
The class involves lifting weights, doing burpees and is finished with meditation.
Courtesy Surf Yoga Beer
Zvinas wants people to meet and get to know each other on retreats and even suggests going alone.
Courtesy Surf Yoga Beer
Slideshow | List
- / 10

Surf Yoga Beer isn’t exactly your typical wellness retreat, with light yoga by the ocean (or inside your hotel room) and even lighter bites. Instead, it’s all about high-energy boot camp workouts. In fact, founder Mantas Zvinas avoids calling them “retreats” at all. Instead, they’re to be referred to only as “adventures.”

“We look to not walk away from our lives in a retreating fashion, but rather walking into them and finding exactly what we need to revitalize our lives with new habits, unthought of accomplishments and making new like-minded friends,” Zvinas explained. “We like to say that the destinations are a small portion of the trip because what really makes it are the people.”

After the SoulCycle instructor moved to New York from Los Angeles, he missed the outdoors and wanted to expose his friends and clients to new opportunities. When Zvinas isn’t exploring Belize, he’s teaching his sweaty, coed boot camp at Bandier’s Studio B or SoulCycle Annex. Expect plenty of burpees, with a few minutes of meditation thrown in at the end, for good measure. For some, the meditation is the most difficult part, especially after an intense workout. But for others (myself included) the real difficulty is the weightlifting.

At first, the locations were determined by their proximity to New York and the waves, but they expanded to include new locales with different activities. “The adventures went beyond surfing and the spirituality went beyond yoga…and you can say the drinks went beyond beer also,” Zvinas shared.

If you want to take your burpees on the road, you can join Zvinas with a group of 12 to 20 fellow fitness enthusiasts. Last year, SYB ventured to Nosara, Costa Rica for surfing and obstacle courses; the trips planned to Belize featured all you can eat lobsters. The Amalfi Coast is one of Zvinas favorite destinations, for mozzarella and carb burning.

Next up, they’re making their way to Iceland, Cuba, Ibiza and Morocco, where they’re sandboarding, going on camel rides and doing nighttime yoga.

If you don’t have a fitness fanatic friend to accompany you, plenty of people adventure alone, just like a Bachelor in Paradise episode. “Coming with a buddy is great, but we do always try to encourage people to come alone. While it can be scarier to take a journey solo, because you don’t have an easy backup, you’re guaranteed to meet some like-minded people and sometimes we should all try to let go of our crutches to really leap bounds. We’ve seen so many incredible, lasting new friendships grow out of the experience,” he promised.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page