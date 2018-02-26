Teri Hatcher Is Taking a Break From Studio City

It doesn't appear Hatcher has rented out the house in the past.

It's listed for either $25,000 per month or $30,000 per month, depending on the length of the lease.

Teri Hatcher wants to try her hand at being a landlord. Click through to see inside her newly listed glitzy Studio City abode.















Former Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher is looking for a tenant in Studio City.

Hatcher is listing her three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Los Angeles home as a rather pricey rental—the 4,106-square-foot home is yours for the taking at either $25,000 per month for a short-term lease (though it’s not clear precisely how much time that is), or at $30,000 per month for a long-term lease.

The listing does not shy away from the owner’s well-known status—it notes that the property is a “secluded, celebrity estate,” and accessed through a gated driveway.

Hatcher purchased the home for $1.49 million in 2000, according to Trulia, shortly after wrapping up her run as Lois Lane on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and a few years before she headed to Wisteria Lane for her Golden Globe-winning role on Desperate Housewives.

Located in the Fryman Estate section of Studio City, the home is “designer done” and comes fully furnished, per the listing held by Lee Ziff of Keller Williams Beverly Hills. The cozy living room is outfitted with a shaggy white rug, glass coffee table and an enormous television screen. A glossy black piano is positioned in one corner of the room, while a chess board is set up in the other.

The media room/den features a fireplace and blue-painted built-in bookshelves, while the master suite has a sitting area arranged around another fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has a wood-topped breakfast island, separated from a formal dining room with floral-patterned wallpaper; there is also a breakfast nook with an upholstered banquet. The glitzy outside area is comprised of a pool and spa, various lounging and entertaining spots, a built-in barbecue, a koi pond and plenty of room for al fresco dining.

Fans of the erstwhile ABC show might be interested in another Los Angeles property on the market; Hatcher’s former Desperate Housewives castmate Eva Longoria is still trying to sell the Hollywood Hills compound she purchased from Tom Cruise, which features a rather hefty $14 million price tag.