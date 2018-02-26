Teri Hatcher Is Taking a Break From Studio City

Teri Hatcher wants to try her hand at being a landlord. Click through to see inside her newly listed glitzy Studio City abode.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
It's listed for either $25,000 per month or $30,000 per month, depending on the length of the lease.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
It comes fully furnished.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
The grand piano in the living room.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
The layout makes for an ideal entertaining space.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
It's in the Fryman Estates section.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Hatcher bought the Studio City property in 2000.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
The dining room.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
The eat-in kitchen, with a breakfast bar.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
There are multiple dining areas.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
The library.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
The koi pond in the backyard.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
It's a total of three bedrooms.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
The master suite.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
The home is behind a gate.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
It doesn't appear Hatcher has rented out the house in the past.
Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Former Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher is looking for a tenant in Studio City.

Hatcher is listing her three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Los Angeles home as a rather pricey rental—the 4,106-square-foot home is yours for the taking at either $25,000 per month for a short-term lease (though it’s not clear precisely how much time that is), or at $30,000 per month for a long-term lease.

The listing does not shy away from the owner’s well-known status—it notes that the property is a “secluded, celebrity estate,” and accessed through a gated driveway.

Hatcher purchased the home for $1.49 million in 2000, according to Trulia, shortly after wrapping up her run as Lois Lane on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and a few years before she headed to Wisteria Lane for her Golden Globe-winning role on Desperate Housewives.

Teri Hatcher. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Located in the Fryman Estate section of Studio City, the home is “designer done” and comes fully furnished, per the listing held by Lee Ziff of Keller Williams Beverly Hills. The cozy living room is outfitted with a shaggy white rug, glass coffee table and an enormous television screen. A glossy black piano is positioned in one corner of the room, while a chess board is set up in the other.

The media room/den features a fireplace and blue-painted built-in bookshelves, while the master suite has a sitting area arranged around another fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has a wood-topped breakfast island, separated from a formal dining room with floral-patterned wallpaper; there is also a breakfast nook with an upholstered banquet. The glitzy outside area is comprised of a pool and spa, various lounging and entertaining spots, a built-in barbecue, a koi pond and plenty of room for al fresco dining.

Fans of the erstwhile ABC show might be interested in another Los Angeles property on the market; Hatcher’s former Desperate Housewives castmate Eva Longoria is still trying to sell the Hollywood Hills compound she purchased from Tom Cruise, which features a rather hefty $14 million price tag.

