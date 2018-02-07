Leopard Underwear and Watches Debut on the Tom Ford Runway











It was, as most would expect, a total scene at the Park Avenue Armory last night, where Tom Ford hosted his first full-scale men’s runway show since the eponymous label first launched in 2007. As expected, legions of his well-heeled clientele turned up in signature Ford-designed regalia—cashmere turtlenecks, velvet blazers, yellow-tinted sunglasses, or some combination thereof, all topped off with a six-figure winter coat.

It was a show steeped in luxury. Flutes of champagne were passed around, the scent of Ford’s Tobacco Vanille lingered in the air and a full harem of famous faces dotted the front row. Among them were Trevor Noah, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård, and son to The Terminator himself, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who seemed more enamored with the runway soundtrack than the garments on display. Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were there too, perched alongside photog Steven Klein and Halsey, who turned heads in a nude leotard.