Move Over Millennial Pink—Fall 2018 Is All About Fuchsia

Click through to see the best fuchsia moments from New York Fashion Week.
Getty Images
Tanya Taylor.
Getty Images
Adam Selman.
Getty Images
Jason Wu.
Getty Images
Collina Strada.
Getty Images
Ulla Johnson.
Getty Images
Ulla Johnson.
Getty Images
Hellessy.
Getty Images
Milly.
Greg Kessler
Cushnie Et Ochs.
Getty Images
Alexander Wang.
Getty Images
Tory Burch.
Getty Images
Christian Siriano.
Getty Images
Christian Siriano.
Getty Images
Matthew Adams Dolan.
Getty Images
Prabal Gurung.
Getty Images
Oscar de la Renta.
Getty Images
Oscar de la Renta.
Getty Images
Carolina Herrera.
Getty Images
Narciso Rodrigez.
Getty Images
Narciso Rodrigez.
Getty Images
It’s bright! It has undertones of blue! It’s kind of hard to spell!

Fuchsia: It’s the color of Fall 2018, at least based on designers showing at New York Fashion Week. The punchy, bold hue has cropped up countless times over the past few days on the runway and designers aren’t shying away from showing the versatility of this specific shade of pink.

Take, for example, Oscar de la Renta‘s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who showcased fuchsia in two totally different ways. For the more casual (and less in-your-face) way, they paired hot pink cropped trousers with an oversized white button-down shirt. For a stronger and more potent dose of pink, that same shade was splashed across a tea-length dress, whose modest sleeves were plastered with shimmering black vines.

Yes, you can go with head-to-toe fuchsia, à la Ulla Johnson’s fuzzy sweater and coordinating silky trousers look, or opt for just a touch of the color, like Alexander Wang’s take, that paired tough leather pants with a shocking pink take on the classic collarless blazer.

For those who are impatient, consider wearing this color now. Valentine’s Day is an ideal time for an all-pink outfit, especially if it’s peppered with hints of hot pink. But in the meantime, click through to see the best examples of fuchsia from the runway.

