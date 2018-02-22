Twitter Schools Trump: Internet Reacts to POTUS Proposal to Arm Teachers

Since last week’s massacre in Florida, America has been debating how to stop the epidemic of mass shootings.

President Donald Trump has his own idea about how to solve this problem: give teachers guns.

In both a listening session yesterday and on Twitter this morning, Trump said 20 percent of teachers should receive concealed weapons and military training on how to use them.

But this proposal runs counter to what teachers actually want—so they’re taking to social media to send the president a message.

Using the hashtag #ArmMeWith, educators on Twitter and Instagram schooled Trump on what they really need in their classrooms, including books, supplies, resources for students and more school funding.

The day teachers are asked to carry guns in the classroom is the day I leave my dream job I’ve had since I was 16 years old. I don’t want to take away guns. I want control on them.#armmewith #enoughisenough #schoolsafetynow pic.twitter.com/XIHjWTSE7H — Lindsey Paull (@Miss_Johnston5) February 21, 2018

For his part, Trump hosted a School Safety Roundtable at the White House today to get more ideas about protecting children.